Data Loss Prevention Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Data Loss Prevention Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Data Loss Prevention market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The DLP solution ensures a secure data transaction for various organisations. The scope of the study is limited to the types of on-premise and cloud-based DPL solutions and their wide range of end-user applications globally.

Market Overview:

The data loss prevention market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.59% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Data loss prevention (DLP) solutions are gaining traction, as enterprises are looking for different ways to reduce the risk of data leakage to external entities.

– The incidences of data breaches are increasing in magnitude each day, globally. Breaches and persistent cyber-attacks are among the significant factors driving the adoption of DLP.

– Technology providers are developing automated solutions that enable enterprises to counter the rising number and sophistication of attackers. The providers of DLP solutions integrated new safety features regarding cloud storage and online file storage services to help prevent data leaks.

– A large amount of sensitive data is being shared across the cloud storage platforms. Hence, the companies offering DLP solutions integrated to cloud storage are expected to attract more buyers, owing to their additional functionalities.

– However, the lack of awareness about DLP solutions and performance concerns are restricting the organisation from adopting the technology. Major Key Players:

Symantec Corporation

CA Technologies

Trend Micro Incorporated

GTB Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Digital Guardian

Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

McAfee LLC

Zecurion

Absolute Software Corporation

Proofpoint

Inc.