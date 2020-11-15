Wireless Audio Device Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Wireless Audio Device Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wireless Audio Device market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A wireless audio system offers connectivity, expandability, flexibility, and convenience. Wireless audio devices use wireless platforms, such as Bluetooth, radio frequency, infrared, Wi-Fi, SKAA, and airplay for streaming music from audio-enabled devices to wireless output systems.

Market Overview:

The wireless audio device market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.22 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The consumers are swiftly evolving by integrating wireless connectivity across a host of devices such as sound bars, microphone, headphones, speaker docks, and home theatre in box systems which are providing a paradigm shift in the wireless audio device market.

– The major drivers of the wireless audio device market are increasing requirement for mobility, high expenditure on semiconductor for wireless devices and advancement in technologies and introduction of innovative devices.

– The growing technological propagation and amalgamation of wireless audio device products with a vast range of applications such as consumer, commercial, automotive and others are also the major factors driving the growth of the Wireless Audio Device Market.

– Moreover, growth of this market is propelled by the increasing demand for smartphones as a source of entertainment, consumer preferences for portable devices, and advancements in wireless technologies.

However, issues related to frequency compliance and health are some of the factors challenging the growth of the market.

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

DEI Holdings Inc.

Harman International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co. KG

Shure Incorporated

Sony Corporation

Vizio