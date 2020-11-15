Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Waterway Transportation Software Solutions Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Waterway Transportation Software Solutions market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275272

Scope of the Report:

Waterway transportation software are solutions used to track and manage freight transport via a barge, boat, ship or sailboat, over a body of water, such as a sea, ocean, lake, canal or river.body of water, such as a sea, ocean, lake, canal or river.

Market Overview:

The global waterway transportation software solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.01%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Transportation plays a vital role in the development of any economy. With changing demands, all transportation modes have become more cost-effective, reliable, and efficient.

– The market studied is primarily driven by the increasing demand for global heavy freight transportation. The rise in the standards of the transportation processes has boosted the growth of the market studied. Additionally, the increasing popularity of containerization and the rise of new ports have influenced the growth of the market studied. The introduction of containerization has brought about a dramatic shift in the industry.

– New technological developments, such as machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and introduction of containerization, have transformed the transportation industry, with drastic changes in the waterway transport. These technologies are significantly transforming the work patterns in shipping organizations.

– Several countries have been regularly trying to upgrade and build cruise vessels. For instance, in May 2017, in India, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) planned to launch the state’s first seagoing cruise vessel, Nefertiti, by December 2017, to cater to the rising number of tourists.

– The increasing partnerships in the waterborne trade have resulted in the development of new markets, in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Developing countries, such as China and India, are responsible for the demand shift, thereby propelling the market’s growth. In addition, the development of various new sea routes and seaports across the globe provides growth opportunities, for the market studied. Major Key Players:

SAP SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Accenture PLC

Veson Nautical Corporation

DNV GL (GL Maritime Software GMBH

Aljex Software Inc.

Descartes Systems Group

HighJump Software Inc

Trans-i Technologies Inc