Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Unlike the ordinary night vision gadgets, handheld thermal imaging equipment or infrared cameras do not rely on amplification of light and hence can be used where visual camouflage or any other factor that may hinder the vision, say fog or smoke. The major application of handheld thermal imaging is with the defense and security sector. Moreover, it also made its way into the academic sector for research related purpose; manufacturing, retail, and other sectors mainly for planned preventive maintenance, quality control, energy conservation, and environmental control.

Market Overview:

The handheld thermal imaging equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.34%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. Handheld thermal imaging equipment gives a tactical advantage in the field, providing clear images in total darkness.

– Further with the advent of smartphones as a cost-effective hand-held/portable thermal imaging devices is expected to increase the adoption of technology. The companies, like Caterpillar(Cat), have integrated FLIR’s thermal imaging camera in the Cat S60 and the latest Cat S61 smartphones.

– Moreover, electrical installations in buildings like an office complex, residential complex, or shopping complex like a mall, are mostly located at places with poor air ventilation. Again, it requires an effective maintenance schedule to avoid any mishap. Various surveys in different sectors have shown that predictive maintenance using thermal imaging has saved up to an average of 40% of the maintenance cost and 50% of downtime of the plant process. These factors have a positive outlook on the handheld thermal imaging equipment market.

However, export restrictions and additional detailing required for longwave infrared cameras restrain the growth of the thermal imaging market.

