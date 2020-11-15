Sea Skimmer Missiles Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
Sea Skimming is a technique incorporated by most of the anti-ship missiles. The technique is primarily used to avoid radar and infrared detection during an attack. The Sea Skimmer missiles usually fly below 50 meters above the sea surface. During an attack, a warship can detect sea-skimming missiles only once they appear over the horizon allowing just 25 to 60 seconds of warning. The success of sea-skimming missiles depends on its exact implementation, the infrared and radar signature of the missile, and the sophistication of the detection equipment. Sea skimming can also increase the range of a missile due to ground effects. The report also covers the analysis of different launch missiles namely, Surface-To-Surface Missiles and Air-To-Surface Missiles.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Surface-To-Surface Missiles Segment are Projected to Grow at the Highest Pace
Currently, surface-to-surface missiles segment has the highest share of all the segments. There have been several developments in terms of surface-to-surface missiles. The RBS15 Mk3 missile manufactured by Saab AB is the latest generation, long range, Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) system. The system can be used as the main anti surface armament for any type of naval vessel. The RBS15 Mk3 has also been designed to operate in the naval scenario, from anti-ship engagement as well as land attack missions. Additionally, the missile has a range of 200 km and can be launched from ships, trucks, and aircraft. The missile also comes with high-precision GPS which helps for superior navigation. The missile system is in huge demand worldwide. In 2018, Saab AB, a Swedish defense contracting company announced that they have acquired orders from the German company Diehl Defence for delivering their RBS15 Mk3 anti-ship missile system for the five new K130 corvettes. According to Saab AB, the order is worth USD 18.1 million. Deliveries for the missile system shall take place between 2019 – 2024. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
North America is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
In the sea skimmer missiles market, North America shall experience the highest growth. The Department of Defense of the United States are now focused on developing and improving their naval combat systems owing to the growing maritime tensions. The United States has also developed various formidable missiles for sinking warships, the deadliest among them is the AG-84 Harpoon missile. These missiles fly with supersonic speed for about 150 miles using precision-guidance systems to skim over land or water, thus, making their detection harder. Additionally, the missiles can fly in unpredictable patterns upon being spotted thus making it harder to shoot them down. Thus, various ongoing developments in terms of sea skimmer missiles shall lead to its growth in North America in the near future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Sea Skimmer Missiles Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Launch Type
5.1.1 Surface-To-Surface Missiles
5.1.2 Air-To-Surface Missiles
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Latin America
5.2.2.1 Mexico
5.2.2.2 Brazil
5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Europe
5.2.4.1 United Kingdom
5.2.4.2 Germany
5.2.4.3 France
5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 MBDA
6.3.2 Raytheon Company
6.3.3 The Boeing Company
6.3.4 Kongsberg Gruppen AS
6.3.5 BrahMos Aerospace
6.3.6 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
6.3.7 Defence Research & Development Organisation
6.3.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.3.9 Saab AB
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
