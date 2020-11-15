Jelly Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Jelly Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Jelly market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global jelly market is segmented by distribution channels such as specialty stores, independent stores, online sales, convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, etc. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the jelly market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Overview:

Global Jelly Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2024, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– The demand for jelly products is increasing, along with the demand for other confectionary items, such as jam, candy and other spreads. Jelly products with various taste, flavors, and shape (through 3D technology) is in high demand.

– The rising demand for organic food products and the health benefits they offer has supported the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

B&G Foods

Baxter & Sons

Bonne Maman

Centura Foods

ConAgra Foods Inc

F. Duerr & Sons

Hartley’s

J.M. Smucker

Kewpie

Kraft Foods

Murphy Orchards

National Grape Co-operative Association

Orkla Group