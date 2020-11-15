Sonar Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Sonar Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sonar Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Sonar (sound navigation and ranging) is a technique which makes use of sound propagation (in order to navigate, communicate with or detect objects on or under the surface of the water, such as other vessels.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Sonar Systems for the Defense Sector is Projected to Grow at a Higher Pace

Currently, the defense sector has the highest share of all the segments. Various developments are ongoing in terms of sonar systems for the defense sector. Various companies are engaged in manufacturing of various sonar systems such as Diver detection, Towed, Hull mounted, Dunking SONARS, and Coastal Surveillance for the Navy. In 2019, Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems announced that they will be building and integrating the low frequency active and passive towed-array sonar system and the company’s next-generation hull-mounted sonar aboard the future Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) Vessels. Currently, the US Navy has reported that they shall be limiting the usage of the new sonar system which has been designed to detect enemy submarines from great distances in the ocean owing to the fact that the new sonar systems are causing problems for the marine life. On the other hand, Indian Navy, in 2018, announced that they shall be receiving six low-frequency Active Towed Array Sonar (ACTAS) systems from Germany which shall be installed on the new Kamorta-class corvettes. The system, which can detect enemy submarines, shall improve the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North America is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the sonar systems market, North America shall experience the highest growth. Various developments in the North America region in terms of sonar systems shall lead to its high growth. Currently, the United States is focused on the development of advanced sonar systems for locating submarines or ships at longer distances. In 2018, BAE Systems plc announced that they have been commissioned by The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), a US Defense Technology Agency, for building new sonar systems. The system shall combine the advantages of active and passive sonar detection to give US submarines a comparative edge over increasingly capable Russian and Chinese vessels. Various ongoing developments in terms of sonar systems shall lead to its growth in North America in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Sonar Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Defense

5.1.2 Commercial

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Mexico

5.2.2.2 Brazil

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nautel Sonar

6.4.2 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

6.4.3 Chelsea Technologies Group Ltd

6.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.5 Thales Group

6.4.6 Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems

6.4.7 ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

6.4.8 Western Marine Electronics, Inc.

6.4.9 GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 Aselsan AS

6.4.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.12 Kongsberg Maritime

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

