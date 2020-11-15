Europe Food Spread Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Food Spread Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Food Spread market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the market includes European food spread segmented by product type as nut- and seed-based spread, fruit-based spread, honey, chocolate-based spread, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
High Demand of Fruit-based Spreads
Fruit-based spreads include jellies, marmalades, conserves, and preserves, which differ in consistency. The majority of consumers who use fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades use them at breakfast time. The number of private-label brands for fruit spreads has been increasing due to the surge in organized retailing. Much of this growth can be attributed to the consolidation and expansion of the retail food industry. Per-capita expenditure for the total European market of jams, jellies, and marmalades was USD 10.15 in 2016. Fruit spreads are more appealing to older European consumers than to younger ones. The largest consumption of jams, jellies, and marmalades in Europe, is in France, accounting for 36% of the total European consumption. Other major countries consuming fruit spreads are Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain.
United Kingdom is the Fastest Growing Market Segment
To augment consumers interest, new sweet spread products are being launched in the British market with an emphasis on premium qualities and eco-awareness attributes, such as “vegetarian” and “environment-friendly packaging.” Another important factor affecting the growth of the food spread market is the revived interest in home baking; one-fifth of the British consumers are expected to use spreads in various baking operations other than breakfast. In terms of health and wellness, sweet spreads face a challenge, as they are not inherently healthy products, due to the high amount of sugar that they contain. One exception is honey, which continues to win favor, due to health-oriented claims, including anti-bacterial properties.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Food Spread Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Nut- and Seed-based Spread
5.1.2 Fruit-based Spread
5.1.3 Honey
5.1.4 Chocolate-based Spread
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
5.2.2 Convenience Stores
5.2.3 Specialist Retailers
5.2.4 Online Retail Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Europe
5.3.1.1 Spain
5.3.1.2 United Kingdom
5.3.1.3 Germany
5.3.1.4 France
5.3.1.5 Italy
5.3.1.6 Russia
5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Andros Group
6.4.2 Ferrero Group
6.4.3 Hero Group
6.4.4 Unilever PLC
6.4.5 Orkla Foods Lithuania
6.4.6 J M Smucker
6.4.7 Sioux Honey Association Co-op
6.4.8 The Hershey Company
6.4.9 Nestle SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
