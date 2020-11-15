Europe Food Spread Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Food Spread Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Food Spread market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes European food spread segmented by product type as nut- and seed-based spread, fruit-based spread, honey, chocolate-based spread, and others. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retail stores, and other distribution channels.

Market Overview:

European food spread market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– The European food spread market is closely tied to ethnic flavors, raw material perceptions, and the consumption pattern of bread.

– The major factor driving the market is the demand for 100% fruit-based consumables. Changing consumer preferences and cautious spending is influencing the types of sweet spreads that the British consumers buy.

– The jams and jellies segment currently holds the largest share and is expected to remain a major segment during the forecast period, due to already-high market penetration and the reinvigoration of products by manufacturers. Major Key Players:

Andros Group

Ferrero Group

Hero Group

Unilever PLC

Orkla Foods Lithuania

J M Smucker

Sioux Honey Association Co-op

The Hershey Company