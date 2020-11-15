Mortar Ammunition Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Mortar Ammunition Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mortar Ammunition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275261

Scope of the Report:

A mortar is an artillery weapon which is capable of firing explosive shells. The shells are known as (mortar) bombs. They are fired at targets which are nearby owing to the fact that mortars do not have long range. It has a short barrel which fires the mortar bomb at a low speed and in an upwards direction in order to reach the target. Mortars are made in different sizes, from large and heavy mortars to light infantry mortars which can be carried by one soldier. Mortars are also known as indirect fire weapon because the bomb drops onto the target from above, rather than being aimed straight at the target.

Market Overview:

The mortar ammunition market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024.

– The increasing usage of mortars for short range combat by the armies worldwide on the battlefield which shall lead to a growth in the mortar ammunition market in the years to come.

– Technological developments such as Smart Mortar Rounds which has been developed by ST Kinetics, a subsidiary company of Singapore Technologies is an existing trend in the mortar ammunition market. The mortar round has been named as SPARCS (Soldier Parachute Aerial Reconnaissance Camera System) by ST Kinetics and is capable of climbing to 150 meters and deploys a small camera unit at the time of its landing which is attached to a parachute and thus transmits images to the ground unit for better battlefield view.

– Currently, countries such as the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom are making use of the smart mortar round. Major Key Players:

Elbit Systems Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Nexter Group

RUAG Group

BAE Systems Plc.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

Nammo AS

Denel Land Systems

Israel Military Industries