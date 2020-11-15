Mortar Ammunition Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mortar Ammunition market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A mortar is an artillery weapon which is capable of firing explosive shells. The shells are known as (mortar) bombs. They are fired at targets which are nearby owing to the fact that mortars do not have long range. It has a short barrel which fires the mortar bomb at a low speed and in an upwards direction in order to reach the target. Mortars are made in different sizes, from large and heavy mortars to light infantry mortars which can be carried by one soldier. Mortars are also known as indirect fire weapon because the bomb drops onto the target from above, rather than being aimed straight at the target.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Heavy Mortar Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace During the Forecast Period
Currently, heavy mortar segment has the highest share out of all the segments. Heavy mortars are all those mortars which are 100mm and above and typically have a range of 500m to 7000m. Companies are aiming to develop new mortars with increased range. Companies such as Saab AB are engaged in developing newer mortar rounds. Saab AB has announced that they have developed a new 120mm heavy mortar round which is named as THOR. Moreover, THOR has been designed to offer twice the effect as compared to a conventional 120mm mortar round. Additionally, Russia in 2018, reported recent developments in their heavy caliber artillery. In 2017, Uraltranmash Company, which is a subsidiary of Uralvagonzavod Company, announced a new product, a modernized version of the 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar with new onboard systems and communications equipment. The 240mm self-propelled mortar is the largest artillery system in the world and the primary ammunition for the 240mm mortar is a high-explosive 53-F-864 mortar projectile that contains 32 kg of the explosive charge and can fire one round of ammunition per minute. Thus, upcoming developments and upgrades shall lead to renewing the interest of armies worldwide and shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
Currently North America holds a Major Share in the Mortar Ammunition Market
In the mortar ammunition market, regionally, North America is generating the highest revenue at the moment. North America is witnessing a significant increase in the number of developments related to mortar ammunition. Newer technological developments are being carried out by the US army to re-supply pinned down troops with ammunition during a firefight. The US Army currently is making use of GPS guided mortar shells known as Ammunition Resupply Projectile (ARP), which possesses the capability of resupplying 5.56mm rounds to the troops during a firefight by making use of parasails during the landing process. Thus, upcoming developments such as these in the North American region shall lead to a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mortar Ammunition Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Caliber Type
5.1.1 Light Caliber Ammunition
5.1.2 Medium Caliber Ammunition
5.1.3 Heavy Caliber Ammunition
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Latin America
5.2.2.1 Mexico
5.2.2.2 Rest of Latin America
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Vietnam
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Europe
5.2.4.1 United Kingdom
5.2.4.2 Germany
5.2.4.3 France
5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Elbit Systems Ltd
6.2.2 General Dynamics Corporation
6.2.3 Nexter Group
6.2.4 RUAG Group
6.2.5 BAE Systems Plc.
6.2.6 Rheinmetall AG
6.2.7 Saab AB
6.2.8 Thales Group
6.2.9 Nammo AS
6.2.10 Denel Land Systems
6.2.11 Israel Military Industries
6.2.12 Hirtenberger Defence Systems Gmbh & Co KG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
