3D Concrete Printing Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “3D Concrete Printing Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 3D Concrete Printing market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global 3D Concrete Printing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominated the Market

– As a result of rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, the demand for residential construction is increasing day-by-day.

– The market for 3D concrete printing in the residential segment has expanded globally, majorly in Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies. The demand for houses is higher than the supply in emerging nations, such as South Africa. And the rise in demand for housing in urban areas has increased and the government’s National Infrastructural Plan is supporting this growth, with new projects expected in the future.

– Furthermore, a report from the World Resources Institute estimated that 1.2 billion people currently live in cities without affordable or secure housing. In March 2018, an Austin-based robotics construction startup, ICON, announced their plan to build a community of affordable 100 3D-printed homes in El Salvador, Central America next year.

– DuBox, modular design, and off-site construction company, has already demonstrated the UAE’s first locally 3D printed concrete building from real-life construction objects. The company partnered with the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands and the engineering consultancy firm, Witteveen+Bos, to achieve this target.

– During the fifth International Conference for Sustainable Construction Materials in Dubai, the local government has laid out a plan to have 25% of its buildings 3D-printed by 2030.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand of the 3D concrete printing in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific, led by China, emerged as a major 3D concrete printing consumer due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.

– The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is increasing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class income, and urbanization. Increasing infrastructure construction activity is the major driver for the Asia-Pacific construction sector

– China is expected to serve as the largest market due to its rapid industrial development and increasing urban population.

– In addition, the entry of major players from the EU into the lucrative market of China has further fueled the industry’s expansion.

– Owing to their business potential, countries, like Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea have become hosts to numerous national and international events. This move has accelerated the demand for hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, and arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), thereby boosting the construction industry in the respective regions.

– Thus, construction activity has been growing in the Asia-Pacific, which is expected to boost the 3D concrete printing market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

3D Concrete Printing Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Customized and Money Efficient Constructions

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Due to Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization

4.1.3 Increasing Focus on Ecofriendly and Smart Constructions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Skilled Labor and Capital Investment for 3D Printing

4.2.2 Lack of Standardization and Limited Product Variety

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Concrete Type

5.1.1 Ready-mix

5.1.2 High-density

5.1.3 Precast

5.1.4 Shotcrete

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Walls

5.2.2 Floors & Roofs

5.2.3 Panels & Lintels

5.2.4 Staircases

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Sector

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Infrastructural

5.3.4 Architectural

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3D CONCRETE

6.4.2 Balfour Beatty

6.4.3 Carillion PLC (PwC)

6.4.4 Dus Architects

6.4.5 Foster + Partners

6.4.6 HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

6.4.7 Kier Group PLC

6.4.8 KOHN PEDERSEN FOX ASSOCIATES PC

6.4.9 LafargeHolcim

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 Skanska

6.4.12 UNIVERSE ARCHITECTURE BV

6.4.13 Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Innovations in the Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market, Especially, China

7.2 Others

