3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The 3D printing or additive manufacturing refers to a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. The 3D printing has made the process of design and implementation of components faster, less expensive, and, thus, simpler. It has also enabled the incorporation of all components into a single structure, eliminating the need to use external joints, adhesives, and fasteners. This elimination of extra component reduces the additional costs in the manufacturing process. By application, the market has been segmented into aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and spacecraft, and by material, it has been segmented into metals, polymer, and ceramics.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Aircraft Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace
Weight is considered as the most important parameter, at every phase, in the design and development of an aircraft. The low, overall weight of an aircraft can result in less fuel consumption. Airlines operate at low-profit-margin and, hence, prefer aircraft that are fuel-efficient. Newer generation aircraft are highly fuel-efficient, due to the use of advanced materials to develop the components, parts, and overall airframe, without compromising on the strength and aerodynamics of an aircraft. For instance, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Arconic announced a two-year joint development agreement (JDA), in order to develop the next generation, advanced manufacturing processes and advanced materials. The two companies have planned to develop customized lightweight material systems and advanced manufacturing processes, like metal 3D printing, to advance current and next-generation aerospace and defense solutions. Due to the aforementioned factors, airlines are procuring newer generation aircraft, which may simultaneously drive the growth of the additive manufacturing sector. As of 2018, the aircraft segment holds the major share in the 3D printing for aerospace and defense market.
North America is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth
The North America region is expected record an increased growth in the market, during the forecast period. The Aerospace 3D printing market may witness an increase in the coming years, owing to the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as the European Aviation Safety Agency, toward the usage of more 3D printed parts for commercial jet engines. Developments by companies, such as GE and the Boeing Company, may propel the growth of 3D printing in North American. GE additive, as well as GE aviation, reported that they have received approval from the FAA for the first 3D printed parts, which are expected to be installed in the Genx – 2B commercial jet engines. Additionally, power door opening system (PDOS) brackets developed by GE have entered into mass production, and may be manufactured using the GE Additive Concept Laser M2 cruising multi-laser machines. Thus, the aforementioned developments may lead to a growth in aerospace 3D printing in North America and have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Aircraft
5.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
5.1.3 Spacecraft
5.2 By Material
5.2.1 Metals
5.2.2 Polymer
5.2.3 Ceramics
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2.1 China
5.3.2.2 Japan
5.3.2.3 India
5.3.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 United Kingdom
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 Germany
5.3.3.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Mexico
5.3.4.2 Brazil
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Stratasys Ltd
6.4.2 ExOne Co.
6.4.3 Materialise NV
6.4.4 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc
6.4.5 Ultimaker BV
6.4.6 ARCAM AB
6.4.7 MTU AERO ENGINE
6.4.8 Hoganas AB
6.4.9 3D Systems Corporation
6.4.10 EnvisionTEC GmbH
6.4.11 EOS GmbH
6.4.12 Moog Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
