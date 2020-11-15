3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The 3D printing or additive manufacturing refers to a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. The 3D printing has made the process of design and implementation of components faster, less expensive, and, thus, simpler. It has also enabled the incorporation of all components into a single structure, eliminating the need to use external joints, adhesives, and fasteners. This elimination of extra component reduces the additional costs in the manufacturing process. By application, the market has been segmented into aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and spacecraft, and by material, it has been segmented into metals, polymer, and ceramics.

Market Overview:

The 3D printing in aerospace and defense market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The airline industry is a driving force for the evolution of the 3D printing technology in aerospace and defense. Airlines depend on 3D printing to alleviate supply chain constraints, limit warehouse space, and reduce waste materials from traditional manufacturing processes. The increasing use of 3D printing in the aviation industry may lead to a growth in the market, in the near future.

– The introduction of advanced technology 3D printers is expected to lead to advancements, in terms of 3D printing capabilities in the aerospace and defense industry, in the coming years.

– Nowadays, ULTEM materials are popular in the aerospace industry, owing to their heat resistance properties. Companies are making use of ULTEM materials to manufacture the inner shell for freezer units, which contain all the necessary mounting structures. Thus, advancement in ULTEM materials is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market, in the near future. Major Key Players:

Stratasys Ltd

ExOne Co.

Materialise NV

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

Ultimaker BV

ARCAM AB

MTU AERO ENGINE

Hoganas AB

3D Systems Corporation

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH