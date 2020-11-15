3D Scanning Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “3D Scanning Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 3D Scanning market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

3D scanners are devices that capture the details of a real-world object that include properties, such as dimensions, texture, and color, which can then be used to reproduce 3D models. The different applications of 3D scanner include reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality control/inspection, face and body scanning, digital modeling which are penetrating the market growth. There are different kinds of 3D scanners like optical scanners, structured light scanners, laser scanners in short, medium & long range which are being used in aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment and media, architecture and construction industries.

The global 3D scanning market was valued at USD 1.007 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 3.261 billion by the end of 2024, with a CAGR of 22.21% during the forecast period (2019-2024). 3D scanners are one among the innovations that have changed the world. With the growing number of applications, the market studied is expected to witness rapid growth.

– 3D scanning technology has witnessed considerable adoption from commercial applications. Furthermore, the flexibility of the technology to be customized to meet professional needs in various industries has made it profoundly popular across major end-user industries.

– For instance, in the medical sector, 3D scanners are used to model body parts in three-dimensions, which is used to create prosthetics. It can also be used to facilitate wound healing and care and generate body implants.

– In the current scenario, the use of 3D scanners provides dimensional quality control in the manufacturing and production of, both, small and large, critically essential, components. Whether the usage is on-site or at the point of production, it becomes vital to deliver ultra-precise, ultra-accurate, and ultra-resolution result.

