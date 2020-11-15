3D Virtual Fence Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “3D Virtual Fence Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 3D Virtual Fence market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The main purpose of a 3D virtual fence is to manipulate human’s or animal’s ‘landscape of fear to create areas which are perceived to be scarier than others. This is achieved by simulating the presence of scary or unpleasant events, such as alarm, distress, etc. There has been increasing the use of 3D Virtual Cameras and 3D Video Motion Detection System in various security strategies. Verticals like Livestock Industry, BFSI and Defence are the major users of this technology.

The global 3D virtual fence market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Current trends in refurbishing borders suggest their transformation towards flexible, sophisticated and mobile devices capable of tracking, filtration, and exclusion.

– Increasing risk of terrorism and infiltration is the major market growth driver. For instance, in April 2019, the US declared Maulana Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Kashmir. The US also declared Iran force as a foreign terrorist organization. This points towards the increasing terrorist threat towards the world.

– There have also been government regulations regarding perimeter security. The US government agency called FEMA provides funds to eligible applicants for the installation of perimeter security enhancements that protect employees, visitors, and building functions and services from outside threats. In the UK, the government developed PAS 68, a Publicly Available Specification for vehicle security barriers, developed in partnership with perimeter security manufacturers. It has become the UK’s standard and the security industry’s benchmark for hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) equipment.

– However, high maintenance and restoration costs are the factors which hinder the installation of 3D virtual fences. The US Department of Homeland Security canceled a project to build a virtual fence on the Southwest border, between the USA and Mexico because the project cost escalated from an initial USD 67 million to a final USD 1 billion (albeit for a longer virtual fence). Major Key Players:

