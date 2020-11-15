8 – bit Microcontroller Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “8 – bit Microcontroller Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 8 – bit Microcontroller market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245777
Scope of the Report:
The 8-bit microcontroller market is segmented by End-user Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare and Data Processing and Communication). Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances register a significant market share due to 8-bit MCUs ultra-low power consumption and integrated high-performance analog features.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245777
Key Market Trends:
Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance to Witness a Significant Market Share
– Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices is impacting the 8-bit microcontrollers market positively. The growing demand for connected technologies is playing a vital role in the adoption of IoT.
– Smart devices such as wearables, smoke detectors, thermostats, and glass breakage detection systems take excellent advantage of 8-bit MCUs’ ultra-low power consumption and integrated high-performance analog features.
– Smart thermostats widely employ 8-bit microcontrollers as a cost-effective, low energy solution. The residential sector constitutes the major market for smart thermostat usage in smart homes which is estimated that by 2025, 10% of households across the globe will be Smart Homes, according to HCL.
– With the rising initiatives for smart homes across various countries, these devices are witnessing increased adoption, specifically, in the technologically rich, North American region.
North America to Hold the Largest Market Share
– The North American market for 8-bit microcontrollers is driven by innovation in various segments, such as communication, consumer devices, and automotive over the forecast period.
– This region is one of the leading consumers of microcontrollers, owing to strong demand for high-end applications across major end-user applications. For instance, electric, hybrid and self-driven vehicles are one of the driving factors for 8-bit microcontrollers.
– The trend towards the increasing adoption of e-bicycles and moped’s is anticipated to aid the market. According to IEA, in 2017, US cities partnered to mass-purchase Electric Vehicles for their public transportation, approximately over 110,000 electric vehicles.
– Smartphones, industrial automation and smart infrastructure devices such as meters, communications, electric vehicles are also the key drivers to the growth of microcontrollers in North America, especially the United States.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245777
8 – bit Microcontroller Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Consumption of Smart Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Intense Competition From 16-bit and 32-bit Microcontroller Systems
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Microcontrollers Primary Attributes
5.2 Major Applications
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By End-user Industry
6.1.1 Aerospace & Defense
6.1.2 Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances
6.1.3 Automotive
6.1.4 Industrial
6.1.5 Healthcare
6.1.6 Data Processing and Communication
6.1.7 Other End-user Industries
6.2 Geography
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Vendor Market Share
7.2 Company Profiles
7.2.1 Microchip Technology Inc.
7.2.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation
7.2.3 NXP Semiconductors NV
7.2.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.
7.2.5 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
7.2.6 Silicon Laboratories, Inc
7.2.7 Holtek Semiconductor Inc
7.2.8 Infineon Technologies AG
7.2.9 IXYS Corporation
7.2.10 Panasonic Corporation
7.2.11 Sony Corporation
7.2.12 Epson Corporation
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Cotton Processing Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Mining Separators Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
Aircraft Audio Panel Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Tungsten Sheets Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Small Animal Ventilators Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Resonator Dulcimer Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Our Other Reports:
Sanitary Napkins Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025
Reciprocating Saw Blade Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Water Treatment Polymers Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Solar Lantern Flashlights Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Conditional Access Module (CAM) Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Anti-Obesity Therapeutics Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026