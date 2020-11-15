8 – bit Microcontroller Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “8 – bit Microcontroller Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. 8 – bit Microcontroller market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The 8-bit microcontroller market is segmented by End-user Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare and Data Processing and Communication). Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances register a significant market share due to 8-bit MCUs ultra-low power consumption and integrated high-performance analog features.

The global 8-bit microcontroller market was valued at USD 7.75 billion in 2018 and it is expected to reach a value of USD 10.13 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.42%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Microcontrollers are one of the most in-demand electronic components, with a wide range of applications in almost every industry vertical. Modern electronic devices are becoming increasingly dependent on these systems for computing power needed for operations.

– 8-bit microcontrollers are able to retain their market share, aided by strong demand for automotive and industrial applications. Also, advances in architecture, motor control, smart energy management, Ethernet and wireless connectivity requirements for home automation and control have led to a new range of applications for 8-bit MCUs.

– 8-bit low-pin-count (LPC) microcontrollers have taken advantage of process shrinks to increase their functionality and thus serve more applications than ever before at lower cost.

– However, intense competition from 16-bit and 32-bit microcontroller systems is one of the key challenges restraining the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

