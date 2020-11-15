Acetic Acid Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Acetic Acid Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acetic Acid market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acetic Acid market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) to Dominate the Market

– Vinyl acetate monomer is a chemical building block used for a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. Polyvinyl acetate is used in the production of paints and coatings and adhesives, for flexible substrates, as well as for sizing the polyester fiber-fill insulation textiles.

– VAM is a key raw material in the manufacturing of water-based adhesives, which accounts for significant use in the global adhesives and sealants market.

– Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) dominated the market for acetic acid in 2018. It accounted for over 30% of the total market in terms of volume, owing to the extensive use of VAM in the paints and coatings, textile, and adhesives and sealants market.

– Furthermore, the increasing demand from Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the demand for acetic acid, during the forecast period.

– In Europe, Germany represents the largest market for VAM. In terms of volume, the country accounted for more than 32% of the total consumption in Europe, owing to the strong and steady textile and packaging market.

– Therefore, the increasing demand of VAM in various regions is expected to increase the demand for acetic acid over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of acetic acid in the global market. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to be the largest market for the textile industry, owing to the strong industrial base of the region.

– Furthermore, factors such as increasing population and improving economic condition (such as rising GDP and disposable income of the people), drive the market in the region and boosting the manufacturing sector.

– China is the largest market for VAM worldwide. In terms of volume, the country accounted for more than 30% of the global consumption. This large share is because of the strong and steady textile and packaging market of China.

– Furthermore, the local market provides an ample amount of opportunities for local vendors to invest in the market.

– The Asia-Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth in the market during the forecasted period, owing to its extensive growing demand for industrial fabrics.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

