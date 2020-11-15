Acne Therapeutics Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Acne Therapeutics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acne Therapeutics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

As per the , acne is a chronic inflammatory skin disease commonly affecting the adolescent and adult populations. Abnormal hormone production is found to be the key causative factor. The increasing use of acne medications is being indicated for its treatment. These include several prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines, such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives, among others. However, the development of effective therapeutics, with lesser side effects and high potential in untapped markets, is expected to provide growth opportunities to the overall market.

The key factors propelling the growth of the acne therapeutics market are increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy lifestyles, the rise in disposable income of consumers, increasing awareness about upcoming trends in acne treatments, and high prevalence of acne, globally.

The diet and nutrient intake determine the overall health of an individual. The food that is high in refined carbohydrates increases insulin, which results in hormonal problems, promoting acne formation.

More than 90% of the world’s population is found to be affected by acne at some point in their life. In the United States, there are 60 million suffering from acne problems. This includes all grades of acne, from the mild, occasional breakout to more severe conditions. Of the 60 million, 20% have some form of acne bad enough that it results in scarring of the skin. Therefore, there is an increasing adoption of acne cure products, which helps in driving the overall market.

In addition, rapid economic growth has also led to a substantial increase in the disposable incomes of middle-class people. With this increasing income, people are ready to spend more on their facial looks. Thus, the market for acne therapeutics is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Glaxosmithkline PLC

Bayer AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy

Allergan

F. Hoffmann

la Roche Ltd

Nestle SA (Galderma)

Johnson & Johnson