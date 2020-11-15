Acrylate Monomers Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Acrylate Monomers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acrylate Monomers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245766
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Acrylate Monomers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245766
Key Market Trends:
Butyl Acrylate Type to Dominate the Market
– Butyl acrylate monomers are used in manufacturing paints and adhesives, cosmetics and personal care products, plastics, detergents & cleaners and paper.
– Acrylic resins based on butyl acrylate monomers exhibit high weather resistance and durability. For these reasons, they are the preferred compositions for architectural and industrial coatings.
– Growing market for paints and coatings in countries like India and China is also expected to drive the demand for butyl acrylate monomers.
– Increasing demand for polyethylene in Asia and North America is likely to boost the acrylic monomers market.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share in 2018 and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market are positive trends for paints and coatings in India and China owing to the increasing investment in construction industry. High demand for polypropylene in China is also likely to drive the acrylic monomers market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245766
Acrylate Monomers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Use of High Performance Formulation Paints
4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyethylene
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Concerns Regarding the Toxic Effects of Acrylate Monomers
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Trade Analysis
4.6 Price Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Butylacrylate
5.1.2 Ethylacrylate
5.1.3 Ethylhexylacrylate
5.1.4 Methylacrylate
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Paints & Coatings
5.2.2 Plastics
5.2.3 Adhesives
5.2.4 Printing Inks
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Spain
5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Arkema Group
6.4.2 DowDuPont Inc.
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.5 Lucite International
6.4.6 NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD
6.4.7 Labdhi Chemicals
6.4.8 KH Chemicals
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
6.4.10 Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
6.4.11 Kuraray Co.,Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Number of Production Units in Saudi Arabia
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Maritime VSAT Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co
Vacuum Filter Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Portable Ultrasound Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Silver Wound Management Dressing Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026
Fighter radar Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025
Our Other Reports:
Camera Photography Tripods Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026
Driveline Additives Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Enterprise Tablet Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Energy & Heat Recovery Ventilator Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Low Temperature Grease Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Device Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026