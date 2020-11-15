Acrylate Monomers Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Acrylate Monomers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acrylate Monomers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylate Monomers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The market for acrylate monomers is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for high formulation paints and polyethylene. However, concerns regarding the toxicity of acrylate monomers is expected to restrain the market.

– Butyl acrylate type has dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in developing countries.

– Increasing investment in construction activities in Asia-pacific is likely to increasing the demand for high performance formulations in paints which in turn is expected to drive the market growth.

– Increasing demand for polyethylene in China is likely to drive the demand for acrylate monomers

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from the countries such as China and India.< Major Key Players:

Arkema Group

DowDuPont Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Lucite International

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

Labdhi Chemicals

KH Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.