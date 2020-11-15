Acrylic Emulsions Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Acrylic Emulsions Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acrylic Emulsions market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245765

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Acrylic Emulsions market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245765

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Application to Dominate the Market

– One of the major applications of acrylic emulsions is in making architectural and industrial coatings owing to factors like low VOC emissions, easy handling and high performance in water-borne coatings.

– There has been increasing adoption of water-based paints & coatings in the recent years owing to factors like high durability, less odor and low VOC emissions. In the residential coatings sector, water based paints & coatings account for around 80% of total paints sold.

– The India building & construction industry is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to become the world’s third largest construction behind China and United States during the forecast period.

– ASEAN building & construction sector is expected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming years owing to increment in both public and private investment in construction sector. Increasing demand for construction of both residential and non-residential building construction is also contributing to the growth of ASEAN construction industry. This growth in the building & construction industry is expected to increase the demand for paints & coatings which in turn is expected to boost the demand for acrylic emulsions.

– Hence, paints & coatings application is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Major Growth Rate

Increasing demand for building & construction in countries like China and India has resulted in Asia-Pacific’s domination over the global acrylic emulsions market. Indian government is likely to invest around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where it is likely to construct 60 million new homes which is likely to boost the acrylic emulsions market. Both the commercial and residential construction industries are witnessing growth in the ASEAN Countries owing to the increasing investment by both the government and private organisations. Owing to these factors, Asia-pacific is likely to witness a major growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245765

Acrylic Emulsions Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Water-Based Paints

4.1.2 Growing Investment in Asia-Pacific Construction Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Preference for Polyurethane Dispersions in Coating Applications

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Pure Acrylic Emulsions

5.1.2 Styrene Acrylic Emulsions

5.1.3 Vinyl Acrylic Emulsions

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Paints & Coatings

5.2.2 Construction Material Additives

5.2.3 Paper Coating

5.2.4 Adhesives

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation

6.4.2 Royal DSM NV

6.4.3 DowDupont Inc.

6.4.4 Arkema Group

6.4.5 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.6 Pexi Chem Private Limited

6.4.7 3M

6.4.8 BASF SE

6.4.9 Synthomer plc

6.4.10 The Cary Company

6.4.11 DIC Corporation

6.4.12 Mallard Creek Polymers

6.4.13 Gellner Industrial LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Advancements in Self-crosslinking Technology of Acrylic Emulsion

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Electric Hair Clipper Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

Gravity Table Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Glass-lined Equipment Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Packaging Tapes Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Mild Steel Hollow Sections Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Our Other Reports:

Concentrated Washing Powder Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Corrugated Box Packaging Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

High Speed Optocoupler Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Wafer-Level Packaging Equipment Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026