Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The "Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Acute ischemic stroke is defined as the loss of function in certain parts of the brain, due to lack of blood supply to the brain. The market is segmented on the basis of the type of diagnostic and geography.
Ischemic strokes occur when the supply of the blood is insufficient, due to which brain cells die and brain function is impaired. Blockage of the blood vessel or bleeding can be some of the causes of ischemic stroke.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Computerized Tomography (CT) Segment Led the Global Market in 2018
Imaging studies are used in ischemic diagnosis for the detection of hemorrhage in the acute stroke patient, in order to assess the degree of brain injury and to identify the vascular lesion responsible for the ischemic deficit. Some advanced CT and MRI technologies are able to distinguish between brain tissue that is irreversibly infracted and that which is potentially salvageable, thereby allowing better selection of patients likely to benefit from therapy. In 2018, the leading diagnostic segment was computed tomography. The highest share of CT techniques is attributable to widespread access and speed of acquisition. In the hyperacute phase, a noncontrast CT (NCCT) scan is usually ordered to exclude or confirm hemorrhage; it is highly sensitive for this indication.
North America Holds the Largest Market Share
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is the largest market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis devices and is estimated to continue its stronghold of the market, owing to favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and an increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for acute ischemic stroke diagnosis, owing to the increasing incidences of ischemic stroke cases in the region. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in the Asia-Pacific region, as these regions hold immense potential for market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 The Rising Number of Acute Stroke Patients
4.2.2 Technological Innovations in Diagnostic and Surgical Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Alternative Treatments and High Costs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Diagnostic Type
5.1.1 Computed Tomography
5.1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
5.1.3 Carotid Ultrasound
5.1.4 Cerebral Angiography
5.1.5 Electrocardiography
5.1.6 Echocardiography
5.1.7 Other Diagnostic Types
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Covidien PLC
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Hitachi, Ltd
6.1.5 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.6 Penumbra, Inc.
6.1.7 Philips Healthcare
6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.9 Stryker Corporation (Concentric Medical, Inc.)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
