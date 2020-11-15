Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Acute ischemic stroke is defined as the loss of function in certain parts of the brain, due to lack of blood supply to the brain. The market is segmented on the basis of the type of diagnostic and geography.

Ischemic strokes occur when the supply of the blood is insufficient, due to which brain cells die and brain function is impaired. Blockage of the blood vessel or bleeding can be some of the causes of ischemic stroke.

The rising prevalence of acute ischemic stroke cases is driving the global demand for both diagnostic and surgical procedures in acute stroke treatment. Technological advancements in surgical procedures, along with a rising aging population, increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, and growth in health care spending is the other major factors driving the growth of the global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis and treatment market. Excessive usage of medication for the treatment of ischemic stroke and the high cost of surgical procedures are hindering the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Covidien PLC

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd

Johnson and Johnson

Penumbra, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare