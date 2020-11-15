Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Malignant brain tumors strike deep into the psyche of those receiving and those delivering the diagnosis. Malignant gliomas, the most common subtype of primary brain tumors, are aggressive, highly invasive, and neurologically destructive tumors, considered to be among the deadliest of human cancers.
According to the World Health Organization, globally, an estimated 245,000 cases of brain and nervous system tumors are reported each year. Glioblastoma multiforme is the most common and the most lethal of these tumors. Gliomas are categorized under rare diseases; however, the incidence rate across the globe has witnessed a steady rise in the last decade. Adoption of novel drug discovery technologies, such as high-throughput screening and TCGA, has reduced the overall drug discovery time and the cost of drug development. This is attributed to a rising number of players participating in new product development and launches in various therapy areas, including glioma.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Glioblastoma Multiforme Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period
In terms of type, the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market has been classified into glioblastoma multiforme, anaplastic astrocytoma, anaplastic oligodendroglioma, anaplastic oligoastrocytoma, and others. Glioblastoma multiforme accounts for approximately 15% of all intracranial tumors and about 60% of all astrocytic tumors. Consequently, this segment is likely to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period, followed by anaplastic astrocytoma. Intense research and development focus of manufacturers, the presence of significant patient population driving demand for effective therapeutics to improve the overall survival rate, and rapidly increasing the pipeline of innovative novel drugs are attributed to the high growth of the segment.
North America Holds the Largest Market Share
North America dominated the global market in 2018, accounting for approximately a 37% share in terms of revenue. Europe was another major market for adult malignant glioma therapeutics in 2018. Technological advancement is a major driver of the market in North America and Europe. However, growth of the market in the near future is likely to depend on the combined prospects in technology and opportunity in the developing countries in Asia, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register an above average growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a relatively high patient population demanding affordable care and improvements in healthcare infrastructure to aid in the early diagnosis of malignant gliomas.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Incurable Status of the Disease
4.2.2 Global Increase in Aging Population
4.2.3 Increasing Prevalence of Brain Disorders
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Diminishing Preference for Chemotherapy
4.3.2 Low Approval Rates for Novel Therapeutics for Glioma
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type of Disease
5.1.1 Glioblastoma Multiforme
5.1.2 Anaplastic Astrocytoma
5.1.3 Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma
5.1.4 Anaplastic Oligoastrocytoma
5.1.5 Other Types of Disease
5.2 Therapy
5.2.1 Chemotherapy
5.2.1.1 Temozolomide
5.2.1.2 Bevacizumab
5.2.1.3 Carmustine
5.2.1.4 Other Types of Chemotherapy
5.2.2 Targeted Drug Therapy
5.2.2.1 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors
5.2.2.2 Other Monoclonal Antibodies
5.2.3 Radiation Therapy
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AbbVie, Inc.
6.1.2 Amgen, Inc.
6.1.3 Arbor Pharmaceuticals
6.1.4 Bio Rad Laboratories
6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.7 Pfizer, Inc.
6.1.8 Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
