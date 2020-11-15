Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Adult Malignant Glioma Therapeutics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Malignant brain tumors strike deep into the psyche of those receiving and those delivering the diagnosis. Malignant gliomas, the most common subtype of primary brain tumors, are aggressive, highly invasive, and neurologically destructive tumors, considered to be among the deadliest of human cancers.

According to the World Health Organization, globally, an estimated 245,000 cases of brain and nervous system tumors are reported each year. Glioblastoma multiforme is the most common and the most lethal of these tumors. Gliomas are categorized under rare diseases; however, the incidence rate across the globe has witnessed a steady rise in the last decade. Adoption of novel drug discovery technologies, such as high-throughput screening and TCGA, has reduced the overall drug discovery time and the cost of drug development. This is attributed to a rising number of players participating in new product development and launches in various therapy areas, including glioma.

Market Overview:

The development of a promising drug to treat malignant glioma has proved difficult to date, with many promising candidates failing to achieve the desired test results in the past few years. However, technological advancements in the diagnosis of gliomas and analysis of its progression, through various imaging modalities, have improved survival rates, thereby giving an enhanced edge for rapid evaluation of the efficacy of several pipeline drugs. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global adult malignant glioma therapeutics market during the forecast period, primarily due to the significant reimbursement coverage. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR between 2019-2024. Major Key Players:

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Arbor Pharmaceuticals

Bio Rad Laboratories

Bristol

Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Pfizer, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd