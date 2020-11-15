Advanced Composite Materials Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Advanced Composite Materials Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Advanced Composite Materials market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245746

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Advanced Composite Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245746

Key Market Trends:

Aerospace & Defense to Lead the Growth of Advanced Composite Materials Market

– Composite material is witnessing rapidly increasing demand from the aerospace industry. The use of composite materials in commercial transport aircraft is massive because reduced airframe weight enables better fuel economy, and therefore lowers operating costs.

– Other important properties of advanced composite materials includes high strength, stiffness, heat & chemical resistivity, electrical conductivity, and various other thermal and chemical properties, etc., which widens the scope of usage of advanced composite materials in aerospace & defense industry.

– They are widely used in ballistic protective applications, such as, bullet proof vests, protective apparel, such as gloves, motorcycle protective clothing, and hunting gaiters.

– Many countries are focusing in growing a domestic defense industry while manufacturing hardware locally. These factors are expected to drive the demand for advanced composite materials, during the forecast period.

– The rising air traffic in the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions is also likely to spur the demand for commercial and passenger aircrafts, with increasing focus on tourism and travel.

– Due to aforementioned factors, aerospace & defense is expected to drive the demand for advanced composite materials over the forecast period.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

– Europe holds the largest demand for advanced composite materials, accounting to a little over 30% of the global market in the year 2018.

– The German aerospace industry is growing at higher rate than it has ever increased.

– Additionally, France has huge aerospace & defense industry, with major players like Airbus and Dassault aviation in the domestic market.

– Majority of this is driven by Airbus, with several billions of order booked and around 8 years of production in line. Furthermore, the country’s automotive production is also growing over 1% annually and fueling the demand for advanced composite materials in recent times.

– These factors are likely to boost the advanced composite materials in the Europe region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245746

Advanced Composite Materials Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient and Lightweight Vehicles

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Cost

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Composite Type

5.1.1 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)

5.1.2 Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs)

5.1.3 Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)

5.1.4 Core Materials

5.1.5 Other Composites

5.2 Fiber Type

5.2.1 Aramid Fiber

5.2.2 Glass Fiber

5.2.3 Carbon Fiber

5.2.4 Other Fibers

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.2 Wind Energy

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Marine

5.3.5 Consumer Goods

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Spain

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3B-the Fibreglass Company

6.4.2 Cytec Solvay Group

6.4.3 DowDuPont Inc.

6.4.4 Hexcel Corporation

6.4.5 Hyosung Corporation

6.4.6 Kermel

6.4.7 Kolon Industries Inc.

6.4.8 Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

6.4.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

6.4.10 Owens Corning

6.4.11 SGL Group

6.4.12 Teijin Limited

6.4.13 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.14 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Technology Inventions in Wind Energy Sector

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Blockchain in Logistics Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

System-in-Package Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

Electric Lighter Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

G-CSF Biosimilars Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Carbon Thermoplastic Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Our Other Reports:

Spaghetti Sauce Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Webcams Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Wireless Mouse & Keyboard Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Power and Energy Monitoring System Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Conventional Wiper Blades Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Dewatering Screw Press Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026