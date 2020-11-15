Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) helps in two-way communications and provide system operators with an IT-enabled interface with residential and commercial consumers. Curtailing energy theft is another strong motivator for adopting smart grid technology and AMI. AMI provides different kinds of devices and services such as smart meter, meter communication infrastructure, data management which is being used by residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The advanced metering infrastructure market was estimated to witness a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Smart Meters represent a transformative technology for the utility industry. These technologically advanced meters provide greater insight into the usage of energy. In the case of smart electric meters, they ensure enhanced control of the electrical grid. Smart Meters have been employed as a part of Advanced Metering Infrastructure development initiatives around the world.

– Development of an integrated and IT-enabled power grid and other support software to analyze the patterns offers significant benefits to the user. Such a grid, known as a ‘smart grid’, supports the expansion of distributed production, lowers costs, promotes energy efficiency and improves both the reliability and security of the entire production, transmission and distribution system.

– Governmental regulations in North America and Europe regions are pushing them towards smart grids and helping them attain top spots in terms of market shares. With companies around the world increasingly being aware of the technologies, organizations are investing in integrating new technologies to produce advanced metering devices with improved performance and efficiency.

– Thus, there are huge opportunities for companies to invest in the technology segment. This might also help in realizing low-cost devices that could help companies capture unexplored markets in developing nations. Major Key Players:

Itron Inc.

IBM Corporation

Landis+Gyr

Sensus Solutions

Siemens AG

Silver Spring Networks

Aclara Technologies LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Corporation

Trilliant Inc.

