Advanced Packaging Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Advanced Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Advanced Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245743

Scope of the Report:

IC packaging in the semiconductor industry has witnessed a continuous transformation in terms of characteristics, integration, and energy efficiency of the product, owing to a vast demand across various end-user verticals of the industry. The 2D integrated circuit (2.0DIC) flip-chip and wafer-level packaging technologies witnessed solid growth over the years, owing to a number of mainstream applications, primarily in high-end smartphones and tablets that are expected to meet stringent size and power management requirements.

Market Overview:

The advanced packaging market was valued at USD 3,358.1 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6,937.73 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The rise in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) will create a huge demand for semiconductors with improvements.

– Presently, electronic devices are readily available in different kinds of package types and include semiconductors (integrated circuits), magnets, capacitors, and resistors. The semiconductor packaging services market has drawn the greatest attention in the investment community. The change in the consumer preference for the latest technology and constant innovations by major players for electronic goods has created a huge market base for the advanced packaging market.

– As people are shifting toward connected devices, so an increase in the Internet of Things (IoT) will lead to the growth of semiconductor packaging. An increase in the demand for consumer wearable goods, smartphones, and home appliances will act as a positive impact on this industry.

– With IoT being a major driver, security is a main concern for the user. The semiconductor manufacturers have to constantly work to develop more secure chips. The industry should also align themselves with the electronics goods industry’s value chain. This alignment will increase the total cost of the ICs. Major Key Players:

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

Intel Corporation

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd

Chipbond Technology Corporation