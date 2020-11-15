Advanced Process Control Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Advanced Process Control Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Advanced Process Control market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Advanced process control (APC) is a technology that maximizes operational performance and process profitability, thus enabling companies to gain more from their assets. Process manufacturers have been using advanced process control (APC) technologies for the last several decades. Advanced process control has its application in various industry verticals like oil and gas, petrochemical, and food and beverage, among others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Oil and Gas is Expected to be the Largest Segment in the Market
– The oil and gas segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the advanced process control market. Higher adoption rates of automation and critical nature of operations in the industry support the demand for APC.
– With a downturn in oil prices in the recent past, the industry is currently focusing on improving efficiency and deferring investments from new projects toward developing the existing infrastructure.
– Companies in the industry are increasingly deploying advanced solutions that provide various long term benefits, such as enhancing efficiency, to drive the revenue growth with limited investments. The oil companies with production increasing year on year are always in search of advance process that cut down cost and increase profitability.
North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market
– Establishment of new power plants, presence of leading semiconductor manufacturing industries, and demand for industrial automation are expected to augment the North American APC systems.
– The United States is in the middle of an energy resurrection. Technological advancements in hydraulics and drilling fracturing (fracking) of shale formations have led to a rise in the oil and gas production.
– The country also has the largest installed nuclear power capacity and generates the most nuclear power in the world. Approximately 20% of the US electricity is produced at 99 nuclear reactors, spread across 31 states. It is estimated that new nuclear reactors are expected to be developed, by 2021.
– As advanced process control systems improve nuclear power plant reliability, they are witnessing a significant increase in their demand in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Advanced Process Control Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automation Solutions across Various Industries
4.3.2 Rising Safety and Security Concerns are Expected to Boost the Demand for APC Systems
4.3.3 Inclination of Enterprises Toward Energy-efficient Processes
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Associated Complexities Challenge the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Advanced Regulatory Control
6.1.2 Model Predictive Control
6.1.3 Inferential, Sequential, and Compressor Control
6.2 By End-user Vertical
6.2.1 Oil and Gas
6.2.2 Petrochemical
6.2.3 Pharmaceutical
6.2.4 Food and Beverage
6.2.5 Energy and Power
6.2.6 Chemical
6.2.7 Other End-user Verticals
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.1.1 United States
6.3.1.2 Canada
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.2.1 United Kingdom
6.3.2.2 Germany
6.3.2.3 France
6.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.3.1 China
6.3.3.2 India
6.3.3.3 Japan
6.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Rest of the World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 ABB Ltd
7.1.2 Aspen Technology Inc.
7.1.3 Emerson Electric Co.
7.1.4 General Electric Co.
7.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.
7.1.6 Rockwell Automation Inc.
7.1.7 Rudolph Technologies Inc.
7.1.8 Schneider Electric SE
7.1.9 Siemens AG
7.1.10 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
