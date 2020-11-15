Advanced Process Control Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Advanced Process Control Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Advanced Process Control market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Advanced process control (APC) is a technology that maximizes operational performance and process profitability, thus enabling companies to gain more from their assets. Process manufacturers have been using advanced process control (APC) technologies for the last several decades. Advanced process control has its application in various industry verticals like oil and gas, petrochemical, and food and beverage, among others.

The advanced process control market was valued at USD 1150.37 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,944.85 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. Advanced process controls (APC) are deployed optionally to basic process controls. APCs are added subsequently to address particular performance or economic improvement opportunities in the process.

– Although the concept of APC has been around for more than three decades, it has only recently gained increased prominence, as factory units across the world are increasingly focusing on process optimization.

– These solutions aid in integrating the information, as well as control, power, and safety solutions to respond to the overall demand of the affordable energy, meeting stringent government regulations, and driving down costs.

– The major driver for the global advanced process control market is the increasing demand for automation solutions across various industries. Major industries are adopting automation solutions to aid their business model as efficient as possible. In order to better the process with basic automation solutions, many organizations are choosing APC software.

– However, the complexity of APCs makes it tough to engineer and support. A skilled workforce is required to perform engineering and support. This factor may hinder the adoption of APCs in some industries

Saki Corporation (Japan), an innovator in the field of automated optical and x-ray inspection and measurement equipment, announced that its automated optical inspection (AOI) systems are the first AOI systems to be certified by Panasonic to support its APC-MFB2 System. This partnership with Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions brought Saki a very important aspect for yield improvement, not only in the pre-reflow process, but also in the entire SMT line for meeting M2M connection requirements.

ABB Ltd

Aspen Technology Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG