Aerosol Cans Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Owing to the convenience and strength offered by aerosol packaging, aerosol cans have become the standard packaging used in many industries. The is restricted to products of different materials offered by various market players for widespread end-users globally.

The aerosol cans market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.13%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Packaging has the increased its value from just being aesthetics to the value creation to the product for storage, transportation, and ease of use. These cans are mostly made of aluminum or steel and are one of the effective packaging solutions that fit all the features related to execution during storage, transportation, and convenience to the consumer.

– Continuously improving consumer lifestyle is backing the demand from personal care and cosmetic industry. Aerosol cans enable the application in 360 degrees and consume 25% less substance for the relative area coverage.

– Furthermore, the fast adaptation of spray paints in the automotive industry for personalization and maintenance purpose has created numerous opportunities for the growth of the aerosol cans market.

However, after the ban on chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in 1978 in the United States, the replacements propellants have achieved a significant reduction but still causes environmental damage. Hence the lack of quality organic aerosol propellants and increasing awareness regarding connections between toxic chemicals and health is expected to restrict the market growth.

