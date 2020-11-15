Agricultural Inoculant Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Agricultural Inoculant Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Agricultural Inoculant market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Agricultural inoculants, also known beneficial microorganisms, can be used in agriculture as amendments for soil and plants. Many types of microorganisms are used in agriculture as plant growth promoters, nutrient providers and as plant-protecting natural elements. Agricultural inoculants are applied to improve plant nutrition and can also be used to promote plant growth by stimulating plant hormone production.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Popularity of Organic and Environment Friendly Farming Practices
Present agricultural practices are shifting from conventional to organic farming practices. There are several reasons for adopting organic farming. Some of them are growing health consciousness, environmental safety, soil health, and long lasting agriculture sustainability. There are many ways to practice organic farming like organic compost, manure, and the usage of agricultural inoculants. These inoculants are basically microorganisms that play an important role in ensuring plant health, soil fertility, and agricultural sustainability.
The use of fertilizers and pesticides in modern agriculture is very high and is causing critical problems such as soil pollution, microbial imbalance, and reduction in soil fertility and productivity, loss of natural biocontrol agents and beneficial organism.
North America to dominate the global market
North America accounted for the largest share in production and consumption of agricultural inoculants in 2018. North America is developing new agricultural technology at a broad level and it is being successfully applied in domestic farming systems. Europe is the second largest production and consumption market for agricultural inoculants. Currently, the developing countries of Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa are growing quite fast. Most agricultural inoculants are used in oilseeds crops and maize. All these developing countries are growing soya bean as the major crop; hence, the demand for agricultural inoculants is expected to rise in the future.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Agricultural Inoculant Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advancements in Technology
4.3.2 Adoption of Organic Farming Practices
4.3.3 Government Promoting Bio-control Products
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Low Adoption Rate Due to Infrastructure Issue
4.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Availability
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Biocontrol Agents
5.1.2 Plant Resistant Stimulant
5.1.3 Plant Growth Promoting Microorganisms
5.2 Microbes
5.2.1 Bacteria
5.2.1.1 Rhizobacteria
5.2.1.2 Nitrogen Fixing
5.2.1.3 Phosphate Solubilizing
5.2.1.4 Others
5.2.2 Fungi
5.2.2.1 Trichoderma Spp.
5.2.2.2 Mycorrhiza
5.2.2.3 Others
5.2.3 Others
5.3 Mode of Application
5.3.1 Seed Inoculation
5.3.2 Soil Inoculation
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Application
5.4.1 Cereals & Grains
5.4.2 Oilseeds
5.4.3 Fruits & Vegetables
5.4.4 Others
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Russia
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
5.5.5.1 UAE
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Egypt
5.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Advanced Biological Marketing, Inc.
6.3.2 BASF SE
6.3.3 Bayer CropScience Limited
6.3.4 BrettYoung
6.3.5 Novozymes
6.3.6 Precision Laboratories
6.3.7 Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pvt. Ltd
6.3.8 TerraMax
6.3.9 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
