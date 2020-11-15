Agricultural Inoculant Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Agricultural Inoculant Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Agricultural Inoculant market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Agricultural inoculants, also known beneficial microorganisms, can be used in agriculture as amendments for soil and plants. Many types of microorganisms are used in agriculture as plant growth promoters, nutrient providers and as plant-protecting natural elements. Agricultural inoculants are applied to improve plant nutrition and can also be used to promote plant growth by stimulating plant hormone production.

The global agricultural inoculant market is slated to witness a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Agricultural inoculants are increasingly being used as crop protection agents, soil amendments, and as bio- fertilizers. In many parts of the world, they are being used by farmers to practice sustainable agriculture.

The demand and popularity of sustainable agriculture through organic farming is expected to help maintain soil health, nutrients cycle, productivity, and the balance of natural bio-control agents. Agricultural inoculants contain living microorganisms and their strains, which are mixed with the soil or plant surfaces to provide natural protection, nutrient solubilizing, in turn promoting plant growth. Major Key Players:

Advanced Biological Marketing, Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience Limited

BrettYoung

Novozymes

Precision Laboratories

Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pvt. Ltd

TerraMax