Agricultural Surfactant Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Agricultural Surfactant Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Agricultural Surfactant market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A surfactant can be defined as a substance, which reduces the surface tension of the liquid in which it is dissolved. The report defines the surfactants market, in terms of end-users who procure surfactants for exclusive application in agricultural production. The end-users include farmers and institutional buyers operating in the agriculture and allied production.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Food and Shrinking Land Driving the Market
The global population is increasing exponentially and every day nearly 200,000 people are getting added to the world food demand. According to the US population division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and it is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Farmland per capita in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m² from 2,200 m² in 2005. Making the scenario worse, various crop pests are causing 10%-16% of global crop losses annually. Therefore, to meet the global food demand, crop protection is the key strategy adopted by farmers. The demand for crop protection chemicals is further driving the market for agricultural surfactants.
North America Dominates the Agricultural Surfactant Market
North America holds the largest part of the agricultural surfactant market at 35%. The region is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, especially with the aim of the various government initiatives to increase yield and maintain a continuous supply of raw materials for the food, feed, and biofuel industries.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Agricultural Surfactant Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Market Oppurtunities
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Anionic
5.1.2 Nonionic
5.1.3 Cationic
5.1.4 Amphoteric
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Insecticide
5.2.2 Herbicide
5.2.3 Fungicide
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Substrate
5.3.1 Synthetic
5.3.2 Bio-based
5.4 Crop Application
5.4.1 Crop-Based
5.4.1.1 Grains and Cereals
5.4.1.2 Oilseeds
5.4.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables
5.4.2 Non Crop-Based
5.4.2.1 Turf and Ornamental Grass
5.4.2.2 Other Crop Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.1.4 Rest of North America
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Italy
5.5.2.6 Russia
5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 South America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Rest of South America
5.5.5 Africa
5.5.5.1 South Africa
5.5.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 DOW Chemical Company
6.3.2 Evonik Industries
6.3.3 BASF SE
6.3.4 Akzonobel
6.3.5 Solvay SA
6.3.6 Wilbur-Ellis Company
6.3.7 Croda International PLC
6.3.8 Huntsman
6.3.9 Nufarm Limited
6.3.10 Helena Chemical Company
6.3.11 Air Products and Chemicals
6.3.12 Kao Corporation
6.3.13 Clariant
6.3.14 Lamberti SPA
6.3.15 Brandt Consolidated Inc.
6.3.16 Interagro (Uk) Ltd
6.3.17 Tanatex Chemicals BV
6.3.18 Garrco Products Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
