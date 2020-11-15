Agricultural Surfactant Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Agricultural Surfactant Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Agricultural Surfactant market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A surfactant can be defined as a substance, which reduces the surface tension of the liquid in which it is dissolved. The report defines the surfactants market, in terms of end-users who procure surfactants for exclusive application in agricultural production. The end-users include farmers and institutional buyers operating in the agriculture and allied production.

Market Overview:

The global market for agricultural surfactants was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to go up to a value of USD 2.19 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– BASF and Ecover are the two top surfactant manufactures, who have ventured into the biosurfactant market. This may help both the companies to increase production and stabilize the prices of their products.

– The recent trend of high demand for environment-friendly surfactants has encouraged companies to increase their research in the field. Dow Corning launched their new product- “silicone surfactant”, which enhances the performance of the active products in herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, foliar nutrients, and plant growth regulators, to provide effective crop protecti Major Key Players:

DOW Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

BASF SE

Akzonobel

Solvay SA

Wilbur

Ellis Company

Croda International PLC

Huntsman

Nufarm Limited

Helena Chemical Company

Air Products and Chemicals

Kao Corporation

Clariant

Lamberti SPA

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Interagro (Uk) Ltd

Tanatex Chemicals BV