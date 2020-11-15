Agriculture Drones Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Agriculture Drones Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Agriculture Drones market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Drones are a stirring innovative technology that could change how farmers manage their operations. This technology is ultimately expected to become as pervasive as tractors. Among other uses, drones are capable of collecting data that can be used to decide if crops have enough water or to even find leakages in the irrigation system.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming
The concept of precision farming has a lot of advantages for the agricultural sector. Different technologies, such as global positioning systems and guided vehicles, are being developed to create an era of precision farming. The rapid growth of the agriculture sector, which is now inculcating technological innovations into its agricultural practices will continue to drive the market for precision farming, and subsequently of agriculture drones as a part of it. With the increasing demand for food, globally, there is a constant pressure to increase agricultural productivity as well as to maintain good crop health. This is expected to lead to an increase in production.
North America to dominate the global market
North America and Europe are the largest and most advanced markets with respect to the adoption of innovative technologies in the field of agriculture. As a result of declining Total Factor Productivity (TFP) in East Asia and Southeast Asia, the adoption of improved technology in agribusiness is at the center of national strategic policy goals. This is to augment food production output via enhancing cooperation between the private sector and agricultural infrastructure development.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Agriculture Drones Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming
4.3.2 Increasing Investments in Technology for Agriculture
4.3.3 Improved Farm Management
4.3.4 Focus on Balanced Use of Agrochemicals
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Slower Technology Adoption in Developing Countries
4.4.2 Increased Incidence of Federal Laws
4.4.3 High Initial Cost
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Fixed-Wing
5.1.1.2 Rotary Blade
5.1.1.3 Hybrid
5.1.2 Software
5.1.2.1 Data Management
5.1.2.2 Imaging
5.1.2.3 Data Analytics
5.1.2.4 Others
5.2 Application
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 UK
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 3D Robotics Inc.
6.3.2 AeroVironment
6.3.3 AGCO Corp
6.3.4 AgEagle LLC
6.3.5 Agribotix LLC
6.3.6 AutoCopter Corp
6.3.7 Delair-Tech SAS
6.3.8 DJI
6.3.9 DroneDeploy
6.3.10 Eagle UAV Services
6.3.11 Honey Comb Corp
6.3.12 Parrot SA
6.3.13 Precisionhawk
6.3.14 Sentera LLC
6.3.15 Trimble Navigation Limited
6.3.16 Yamaha Motor
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
