Agriculture in Egypt Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Agriculture in Egypt Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Agriculture in Egypt market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The report may help in understanding the agricultural ecosystem in Egypt, by projecting the market growth trends. In the report, sectors taken into consideration are food crops, cash crops, fruits, and vegetables. The report highlights agricultural production, consumption, import, export, market trends, government regulations, growth forecast, and key retailers.

Market Overview:

The market for agriculture in Egypt was valued at USD 2219.3 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach a value of USD 2633.3 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.94% for the forecast period (2019-2024).

Egypt is dependent on its wheat supply to run the bread subsidy program, which is estimated to benefit almost 70 million citizens of Egypt’s 90 million population. Increasing number of projects to ensure food security, government initiatives to boost domestic production, and focus on sustainable and green farming are the factors driving the market. However, lack of efficient irrigation facilities, small land farm holdings, heavy dependency on imports, and poor infrastructure are some restraining factors for the market growth. Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Projects for Ensuring Food Security Driving the Market

The Egyptian government has designed agricultural development strategy, which aims to improve the agricultural development strategy by 2030, by promoting the agricultural growth through efficient and environmentally sustainable management of the use of land and water, along with rationalizing the use of irrigation water and improving on-farm water management in old farmlands. This strategy also aims at developing the market for agricultural output and the promotion of the private sector in agriculture. This strategy aims at reforms that make agricultural institutions, like Agricultural Research Centre, Egypt, more responsive to the needs of farmers, in order to ensure the progressive development of the agricultural sector in the country. Other projects, like microfinance for the economically-active poor who work in the micro-enterprise sector, or in low salary jobs, and who are excluded or underserved by the formal financial sector, will get finance from the government to do farming and related work. These projects are steps toward ensuring sustainable food security in the country.

Increased Focus on Sustainable and Green Farming

The Green Economy is progressively being recognized as a significant tool to realize sustainable development. The concept is already adopted by several countries around the world. In Egypt, one of the major policy objectives is to achieve sustainable development with an emphasis on employment generation, poverty reduction, social equity, and environmental integrity for various sectors of the economy. The country’s “Sustainable Development Strategy toward 2030” focuses on increasing self-sufficiency with regard to the agricultural products that add much to consumption, such as wheat and maize, with the objective of making the most of the water and land resources in a sustainable way.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

