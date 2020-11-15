AI in Fintech Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “AI in Fintech Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. AI in Fintech market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245721

Scope of the Report:

Artificial intelligence is a part of computer science, aiming to enable the development of computers, which can perform jobs usually done by people. Its main focus remains thinking or intelligence.

The development of AI systems tends to fall inside three main areas; building systems that think like people, creating computation models that get tasks done, and forming systems to inform and inspire, but not imitate. Fintech prioritizes financial inclusivity, and to achieve this, real-time play an important role in fintech’s ease of adoption as individuals with a smartphone gain access to quick, personalized, and customized financial services.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245721

Key Market Trends:

Fraud Detection Segment is Expected to Have A Significant Growth

Fraud prevention and detection represent the most significant area of concern, for the financial institutions. This segment is likely to become one of the prominent drivers of IT expenditure. Thus, AI capable of avoiding these frauds is expected to experience increased adoption in Fintechs. Fraudulent activities in the industry have evolved, over the decades. Earlier, frauds were limited to cheque frauds and wire frauds. However, with the growth of the cybersphere and the accompanying expansion of the cybercriminal realm, fraud has taken on more virtualized forms.

Owing to rising technological penetration and digital channels (such as internet banking and mobile banking) becoming the prominent choices of customers for banking services, there is a greater need for banks to leverage fraud prevention solutions.

– NetGuardians, a Switzerland based Fintech company established in 2007, developed an augmented intelligence solution. It has been made especially for the banks to proactively prevent fraud and empower their clients with ML technology together with contextual information and excellent user experience.The company claimed that banks using this solution were able to achieve 83% reduction in false positives and save 93% of the time lost in fraud investigation.

– Fraud detection and management are imperative for financial institutions, now more than ever, as firms are faced with new and more sophisticated threats to client data, in addition to security breaches. Financial organizations could face fines of more than USD 1 billion, if they fail to meet government standards against money laundering, GDPR regulations, and other financial crimes.

– For instance, HSBC paid a fine for not being compliant with AML laws. The company was fined USD 1.9 billion for its failure to control money laundering. Hence, the company implemented Ayasdi’s solutions that provide anti-fraud solutions to banks. Using Ayasdi’s AML solution, HSBC found a reduction of 20% in false positives, without reducing the number of cases reported for suspicious activities.

– The alignment to anti-fraud standards has led to a drastic increase in anti-fraud efforts by financial companies, many of which have proven to be time consuming and expensive. In addition, with the rise of AI-based fintech solutions, banks now have the opportunity to fight against fraud more effectively, effortlessly, and at a fraction of the cost.

North America Region is Expected to Have Largest Market Share

North America is regarded as the most competitive and rapidly developing AI technology market, in the finance industry. North America, among all the regions, has registered the maximum adoption of AI in Fintech solutions, due to its early implementation in a majority of application areas.

The presence of financial service firms in the region is quite high. From 2011, until the third quarter of 2017, more than 3,330 new technology-based firms serving the financial services industry have been founded, around 40% of which are focused on banking and capital markets, as reported by the Treasury Department. These firms are grappling with unprecedented opportunities and challenges in digital finance, due to changing customer expectations, emerging new technologies, and fluctuating regulations.

– According to the World Payments Report published by World Bank, this region has one of the highest penetration, in terms of citizens’ bank accounts, and has the highest concentration of ATMs per 100,000 people.

– Furthermore, slackening of federal regulations, enacting national data breach protections and drafting model laws at the state level to reduce overlapping red tape, could help promote fintech companies in the United States, according to the report released by the US Treasury Department, in 2017.

– Additionally, there is an increased attention from lawmakers, to promote innovation among non-bank providers of new payments and payment-related technologies, and garner more consumer concern about online data security. These factors are expected to contribute toward the growth of the market studied in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245721

AI in Fintech Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope Of The Study

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Process Automation Among Financial Organizations

4.3.2 Increasing Availability Of Data Sources

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Need For Skilled Workforce

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Emerging Use-cases for AI in Financial Technology

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Chatbots

5.3.2 Credit Scoring

5.3.3 Quantitative & Asset Management

5.3.4 Fraud Detection

5.3.5 Others (Market Research / Sentiment Analysis, Insurance, Predictive Analytics)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest Of The World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Intel Corporation

6.1.3 ComplyAdvantage.com

6.1.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.1.5 Samsung Group

6.1.6 IPsoft Inc.

6.1.7 Next IT Corporation

6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.9 Onfido

6.1.10 Ripple Labs Inc.

6.1.11 Trifacta Software Inc.

6.1.12 Zeitgold GmbH

6.1.13 TIBCO Software

6.1.14 Data Minr Inc.

6.1.15 Sift Science Inc.

6.1.16 Pefin Holdings LLC

6.1.17 Betterment Holdings Inc.

6.1.18 WealthFront Software Inc.

6.1.19 Active.Ai

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Plasma Protein Systems Market Size – COVID-19 Impact on Industry Growth, Demand Status, New Technology, and Share Analysis with Business Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Wireless Building Management Services Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Computer Storage Devices Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Online Movie Ticketing Service Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

Motion Preservation Device Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

CPP Barrier Packaging Films Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Our Other Reports:

GPS Altimeter Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Sodium Dichloro Isocyanurate Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Proton Pump Inhibitors Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Electric Three-Wheelers Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Waste Paper Management Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Automobile Bearings Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026