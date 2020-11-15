Aircraft Brakes Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Aircraft Brakes Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Aircraft Brakes market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The aircraft brakes market includes the brakes used in military, commercial and general aviation aircraft. The market study also includes the brake components and brake support systems like Anti-Skid Brakes.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The commercial segment of the market currently has the highest market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to an increase in aircraft orders and deliveries to cater to the growing passenger traffic around the world. Currently, carbon brakes are very much popular in the aviation industry with most of the narrow-body, wide-body and regional jets using them due to their lightweight compared to steel brakes and more mean time between repairs (MTBR). However, in recent years, the commercial aviation sector has been moving towards more-electric architecture with the main aim of reduced weight and low fuel costs. This shift is supporting the adoption of the new electric brakes technology that comes with low weight and improved performance as well as ease of maintenance. The airlines will tend to use electric brakes as they help in cutting down the fuel and maintenance costs. This trend in commercial aircraft technology will be a major factor in supporting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. There has been a significant growth in the passenger traffic in and out of this region. In order to cater to the growing demand, the airlines operating in this region are investing in the procurement of newer generation aircraft. Also, there has been significant growth in general aviation in this region. The poor connectivity between the smaller cities is the major reason for companies and individuals to realize the benefits of using private jets and helicopters. In addition to the procurements and orders, the region is involved in the development of new aircraft like Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program by India, KF-X by Korea and Indonesia, Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) by Japan and COMAC C919 by China. Development of such advanced aircraft will require newer types of brake that improves the performance. With on-going procurements of aircraft along with increasing manufacturing capabilities will boost the growth of the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Aircraft Brakes Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Electric Brakes

5.1.2 Carbon Brakes

5.1.3 Steel Brakes

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Military

5.2.3 General Aviation

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Latin America

5.3.2.1 Brazil

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Europe

5.3.4.1 United Kingdom

5.3.4.2 Germany

5.3.4.3 France

5.3.4.4 Russia

5.3.4.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Safran SA

6.4.2 Meggit PLC

6.4.3 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.4 Collins Aerospace

6.4.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation

6.4.6 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

6.4.7 Beringer Aero

6.4.8 Advent Aircraft Systems, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

