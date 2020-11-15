Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Aircraft Landing Gear Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

An aircraft landing gear is a crucial system in an aircraft which allows the aircraft to perform various operations of landing as well as take-off. An aircraft landing gear supports the weight of the entire aircraft during landing and ground operations. Analysis of aircraft type as well as gear position has also been covered in the report.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Combat Jet Aircraft Segment is Expected to Achieve the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Currently, combat jet aircraft has the highest share out of all the segments. There is an increasing demand for combat jet aircraft worldwide. F-35 is one of the most acquired fighter jets by military personnel globally. For instance, in November 2018, Lockheed Martin Corporation received a contract from the US Department of Defense (DOD), worth USD 22.7 billion to deliver 255 of its F-35 fifth-generation combat aircraft. Under this contract, the company shall deliver 64 F-35As Air Force, 26 F-35Bs Marine Corps, 16 F-35Cs Navy, 71 F-35As, and 18 F-35Bs to non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and 60 F-35As for Foreign Military Sales customers. With the rising sales of the F-35 fighter aircraft worldwide, many countries have expressed various issues regarding the landing gear of the F-35 aircraft, particularly the F-35C model. These issues shall lead to the manufacturers implementing innovative changes to the design of the landing gear systems for combat jet aircraft. Therefore, the ongoing procurements, as well as developments, shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

In the aircraft landing gear systems market, Asia-Pacific is generating the highest revenue at present. The region of Asia-Pacific is one of the most densely traveled air routes in the world. According to the IATA, China is expected to become the world’s largest aviation market by 2022, due to an increasing middle-class population and the government’s support for the sector and this is generating demand for new flights and the development and construction of airports. Likewise, India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the Asia-Pacific region. IndiGo, Jet Airways, and SpiceJet are some of the major airlines operating in the country. The international and domestic passenger traffic in India was 79 million in 2010 and doubled to 158 million by 2017. This increasing rate of passenger traffic has forced various airlines to procure new aircraft. In addition, various factors such as the significant increase in the number of airports in the region to cater to the growing aviation industry coupled with an increasing number of aircraft procurements happening in the region for fleet expansion shall lead to the growth of aircraft landing gear systems in the region. Thus, various ongoing developments shall lead to a growth in the aircraft landing gear systems market in the Asia-Pacific region in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Commercial Aviation

5.1.1.1 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.1.1.2 Wide-body Aircraft

5.1.1.3 Regional Aircraft

5.1.1.4 Helicopters

5.1.2 Military Aviation

5.1.2.1 Combat Jet Aircraft

5.1.2.2 Transport Airraft

5.1.2.3 Helicopters

5.1.3 General Aviation

5.1.3.1 Business Jet

5.1.3.2 Turboprop Aircraft

5.1.3.3 Piston Aircraft

5.1.3.4 Helicopters

5.2 Gear Position

5.2.1 Nose

5.2.2 Undercarriage

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 Japan

5.3.1.3 India

5.3.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 Germany

5.3.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Nigeria

5.3.5.4 Israel

5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Heroux-Devtek Inc.

6.3.2 Liebherr Group

6.3.3 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

6.3.4 Safran S.A.

6.3.5 GKN Aerospace

6.3.6 Triumph Group Inc.

6.3.7 Whippany Actuation Systems

6.3.8 CIRCOR Aerospace

6.3.9 Honeywell International Inc.

6.3.10 SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.

6.3.11 Eaton Corporation PLC

6.3.12 Magellan Aerospace

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

