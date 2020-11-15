Aircraft Propeller Systems Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Aircraft Propeller Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Aircraft Propeller Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The propeller system consists of hubs, propellers, gearbox as well as governor. The covers amphibious aircraft, tanker aircraft, UAVs, turboprop aircraft, power glider aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and freighter aircraft.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Segment to Dominate the Market in the Years to Come

As the aviation industry continues to grow, the orders for new turboprop and piston engine aircraft would simultaneously generate demand for the parts of the aircraft like propellers. The demand generated by the aircraft OEMs is now high, which made the revenues from the OEM segment to be higher in the market in 2018. However, as the propellers are subjected to wear, fatigue, corrosion, and erosion, they need to be maintained, repaired, and overhauled at regular intervals, to extend their lifespan. Also, many militaries around the world are planning to upgrade their aircraft fleet. As a part of this, upgrades are being done for their turboprop aircraft. Thus, even though the revenues from the segment are low, the aftermarket services for the existing aircraft is expected to make the growth of the Aftermarket segment the highest, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market during the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the North American region is the global market leader owing to the rise in aircraft procurements in North America region. Also, the presence of major propeller systems manufacturers in North America has led to the region having the largest market share in the global market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market in the future. China has emerged as a global leader, in terms of UAV development as the country is continuing to advance, in terms of UAV technologies. This development of new UAVs in China shall generate huge demand for propeller systems during the forecast period. The increasing demand for turboprop aircraft from commercial and military sectors is a major driver for propeller systems market in India. Even in Japan, Australia and the other countries in the region, the procurements of turboprop aircraft are increasing, thereby contributing to the growth of the region’s market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Aircraft Propeller Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Commercial Aircraft

5.1.2 Military Aircraft

5.1.3 General Aviation

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

5.2.2 Aftermarket

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation)

6.2.2 Dowty Propellers (General Electric)

6.2.3 McCauley Propellers

6.2.4 Airmaster Propellers

6.2.5 MT-Propeller

6.2.6 Hartzell Propeller Inc.

6.2.7 GSC Systems Ltd.

6.2.8 Jabiru Aircraft

6.2.9 Peter de Necker

6.2.10 Aerosila

6.2.11 WhirlWind Propellers

6.2.12 Senseich Propeller Company

6.2.13 Hercules Propellers

6.2.14 FP Propeller

6.2.15 DUC Helices

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

