Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The helicopters segment includes both commercial and military helicopters seat actuation systems, while the commercial and military segments cover fixed-wing aircraft seat actuation systems.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Linear Actuation Systems Segment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period
As of 2018, the linear actuation systems segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The high share of the segment is primarily attributed to the amenities they offer, like the outbound flap control, enhanced reclined axes, and comfort features (such as footrest and leg rest). However, during the forecast period, rotary actuation systems are expected to witness a high growth rate. This is primarily due to their versatile operating capabilities, even in places having space, weight, or motion constraints.
Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific currently has the highest market share in the aircraft seat actuation systems market, and the region is also expected to continue its dominance in the market in the years to come. The highest share of the region is primarily due to a large demand for new aircraft in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of LCCs in the region, which aim to squeeze in as many seats in the cabin as possible, is also driving the market in the region. Both for military and commercial purposes, the procurements of new aircraft are expected to increase in the years to come. This is the main reason for the expected high CAGR of the region’s market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Mechanism
5.1.1 Linear
5.1.2 Rotary
5.2 Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft
5.2.2 Helicopters
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Egypt
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Moog Inc.
6.4.2 Safran
6.4.3 Astronics Corporation
6.4.4 Crane Aerospace & Electronics
6.4.5 ITT Inc.
6.4.6 Collins Aerospace
6.4.7 Mesag System AG
6.4.8 NOOK Industries Inc.
6.4.9 Rollon SpA
6.4.10 Bühler Motor GmbH
6.4.11 Airwork Pneumatic Equipment
6.4.12 Kyntronics*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
