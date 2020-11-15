Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245711

Scope of the Report:

The helicopters segment includes both commercial and military helicopters seat actuation systems, while the commercial and military segments cover fixed-wing aircraft seat actuation systems.

Market Overview:

The aircraft seat actuation market is projected to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

– Increasing procurements of both commercial and military aircraft around the world, due to growing passenger traffic, are the main drivers for the market.

– Growing demand for lightweight cabin products, along with the need to reduce the basic operating empty weight (OEW) of the aircraft, is propelling the innovation in the aircraft seat actuation systems industry.

– Technologies, like 3D printing and fiber reinforced composites, may make the seat actuators lighter and cheaper, thus helping the aircraft OEMs and the airlines generate more profits. Major Key Players:

Moog Inc.

Safran

Astronics Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

ITT Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Mesag System AG

NOOK Industries Inc.

Rollon SpA

Bühler Motor GmbH

Airwork Pneumatic Equipment