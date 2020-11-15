Aircraft Sensors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Aircraft Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Aircraft Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Sensors in aircraft play a critical role in providing accurate data for the safe and effective flight time as well as the take-off and landing of the aircraft, as they provide feedback on a wide array of conditions of airplanes such as the temperature and pressure of the cabin, controlling the wings, flaps, and others.

The global aircraft sensors market was worth USD 1.77 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.88% over the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The innovation in safety and effective handling of aircraft will drive the aircraft sensor market.

– Aircraft uses fly-by-computer systems, where signals from sensors monitor the various activities going on in the flight such as thrust levels, pedals and flight stick which is then received by flight management systems that control surfaces like ailerons and flaps.

– In July 2018, Gas Sensing Solutions (GSS) developed a unique carbon dioxide sensing technology, which is expected to drastically improve the air quality in the cabin of aircraft. Honeywell led the project along with the partnership with SST Sensing, Gas Sensing Solutions, and National Physical Laboratory.

– Moreover, the increasing integration of the internet of things (IoT) in airplanes to gain real-time statistics is raising the utilization and need for sensors to generate more accurate data which is driving the aircraft sensor market.

The major challenge would be the manufacturing and the maintenance of these complicated air aircraft which is one of the significant cost incurring component in the industry. To reduce or mitigate this, researchers are testing new sensors to achieve this milestone.

