Aircraft Sensors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Aircraft Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Aircraft Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Sensors in aircraft play a critical role in providing accurate data for the safe and effective flight time as well as the take-off and landing of the aircraft, as they provide feedback on a wide array of conditions of airplanes such as the temperature and pressure of the cabin, controlling the wings, flaps, and others.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Temperature Sensor to Account for a Significant Share
– Temperature sensors are an integral part of an aircraft, which is incorporated at various areas, such as cabin, brakes, air ducts, inter-stage turbines, and hydraulic lines. The manufacturers have to comply with the industry standards and regulations to commercialize.
– For instance, in July 2018, Airbus introduced whale-faced aircraft, BelugaXL. It is a next-generation aircraft having a humongous capacity, which requires a considerable amount of sensors, primarily temperature sensors to regulate the optimum required temperature in the cabin as well as the cargo space.
– With the increasing number of flight passengers, the manufacturing of commercial aircraft is increasing rapidly across the world. This is expected to propel the usage of temperature sensors in aircraft thereby fueling the market growth over the forecast period.
North America to Dominate the Aircraft Sensors Market
– In North America, the usage of commercial and business aircraft, as well as the military aircraft, is increasing, owing to factors such as the high influx of immigrants, working professionals, major tourist attraction, and to increase air defense. This has led to an increase in the frequency of aircraft running, thereby ascending the scheduled maintenance.
– Especially, the US aerospace manufacturers are very competitive internationally. The industry contributed USD 143 billion in export sales to the US economy. The inward stock of FDI into the US aerospace manufacturing industry totaled more than USD 21 billion, depicting the scope for aircraft sensor manufacturers in the region.
– Moreover, the United States is making deals with other emerging economies or countries to sell high-end military aircraft, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Aircraft Sensors Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Technological Advancements in MEMS
4.3.2 Rising Demand for Commercial and Business Aircrafts
4.3.3 Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in Aircrafts
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Stringent Regulations in Aviation Industry
4.4.2 Complexity in Manufacturing of Aircraft Sensors
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Aircraft Type
5.1.1 Commercial and Business Aircraft
5.1.2 Military Aircraft
5.2 By Sensor Type
5.2.1 Temperature
5.2.2 Pressure
5.2.3 Position
5.2.4 Flow
5.2.5 Torque
5.2.6 Radar
5.2.7 Accelerometers
5.2.8 Proximity
5.2.9 Other Sensor Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 TE Connectivity Ltd
6.1.2 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.3 UTC Aerospace Systems
6.1.4 Meggitt PLC
6.1.5 Ametek Inc.
6.1.6 Thales Group
6.1.7 General Electric Company
6.1.8 The Raytheon Company
6.1.9 Safran Electronics & Defense
6.1.10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
6.1.11 Zodiac Aerospace
6.1.12 Hydra-Electric Company
6.1.13 PCB Piezotronics Inc
6.1.14 Avidyne Corporation
6.1.15 Precision Sensors
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
