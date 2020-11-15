Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

The “Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) industry.

About Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4):

The Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) market revenue was 81 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 95 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 2.46% during 2020-2025. Potassium phthalimide is a chemical compound of formula C8H4KNO2. It is commercially available, and usually presents as fluffy, very pale yellow crystals. It is the potassium salt of phthalimide.

Major players covered in this report:

Sigma-Aldrich

Oakwood Chemical

TCI

Toronto Research Chemicals

Spectrum Chemical

Loba Chemie

Nanjing Reagent

Alfa Aesar

Central Drug House

Buchem BV

Fisher Scientific

Omkar Specialty Chemicals

Kevy’s Labs

Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market by Types:

Purity ≥ 98.%

98.5% ＞ Purity ≥ 98%

Others

Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market by Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Dyes and Pesticides

Fine Chemicals

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

