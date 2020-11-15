All news

Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

sambit.k

Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4)

The "Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market" size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly.

About Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4):

  • The Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) market revenue was 81 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 95 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 2.46% during 2020-2025. Potassium phthalimide is a chemical compound of formula C8H4KNO2. It is commercially available, and usually presents as fluffy, very pale yellow crystals. It is the potassium salt of phthalimide.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Sigma-Aldrich
  • Oakwood Chemical
  • TCI
  • Toronto Research Chemicals
  • Spectrum Chemical
  • Loba Chemie
  • Nanjing Reagent
  • Alfa Aesar
  • Central Drug House
  • Buchem BV
  • Fisher Scientific
  • Omkar Specialty Chemicals
  • Kevy’s Labs

    Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market by Types:

  • Purity ≥ 98.%
  • 98.5% ＞ Purity ≥ 98%
  • Others

    • Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market by Applications:

  • Pharmaceutical
  • Dyes and Pesticides
  • Fine Chemicals
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Potassium Phthalimide (CAS 1074-82-4) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

