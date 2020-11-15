Portable Radio Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

Global “Portable Radio Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Portable Radio:

The Portable Radio market revenue was 323 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 336 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 0.67% during 2020-2025. Portable Radio is a small portable radio receiver that uses transistor-based circuitry, which makes it possible that people can listen to music anywhere they went. The portable radio was very popular once it came out in 1954, and had changed the music listening habits of people during 1960s and 1970s. As time goes by, such radio is gradually superseded by portable CD players, personal audio players, and other audio devices with higher quality.

Major players covered in this report:

Shinco

Hisound

Colorful

SANGEAN

SAST

PHILIPS

Panda

SONY

Edifier

Newsmy

Tecsun

GOLDYIP

Portable Radio Market by Types:

Hand Portable

In-Vehicle

Portable Radio Market by Applications:

Household

Commercial use

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

