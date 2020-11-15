Global Whiskey Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “Whiskey Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Whiskey industry.

About Whiskey:

The Whiskey market revenue was 60494 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 84365 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025.

Major players covered in this report:

Diageo

Distell Group Limited

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Bulleit

Radico Khaitan

Heaven Hill Distilleries

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company

Pernod Ricard

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd

High West Distillery

Copper Fox Distillery

Brown-Forman

Michter’s American Whiskeys

Bacardi

WhistlePig Rye Whiskey

Beam Suntory

Whiskey Market by Types:

Malt Whisky

Wheat Whisky

Rye Whisky

Corn Whisky

Blended Whisky

Others

Whiskey Market by Applications:

Bars & Resturant

Liquor Stores

Supermarkets

Mini Markets

Online Stores

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

