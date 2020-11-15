All news

Global Whiskey Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “Whiskey Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Whiskey industry.

About Whiskey:

  • The Whiskey market revenue was 60494 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 84365 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2025.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Diageo
  • Distell Group Limited
  • Constellation Brands, Inc.
  • Bulleit
  • Radico Khaitan
  • Heaven Hill Distilleries
  • Catoctin Creek Distilling Company
  • Pernod Ricard
  • Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd
  • High West Distillery
  • Copper Fox Distillery
  • Brown-Forman
  • Michter’s American Whiskeys
  • Bacardi
  • WhistlePig Rye Whiskey
  • Beam Suntory

    Whiskey Market by Types:

  • Malt Whisky
  • Wheat Whisky
  • Rye Whisky
  • Corn Whisky
  • Blended Whisky
  • Others

    • Whiskey Market by Applications:

  • Bars & Resturant
  • Liquor Stores
  • Supermarkets
  • Mini Markets
  • Online Stores

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

