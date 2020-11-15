All news

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Bottled Water Packaging

About Bottled Water Packaging:

  • Bottled water is usually drinking water in plastic bottles and is regulated by national and local agencies. These are used to store large amounts of water and can be easily transported to the desired location.
  • Major players covered in this report:

  • CKS Packaging
  • Ampac
  • ExoPackaging
  • APEX Plastics
  • SKS Bottle & Packaging
  • Plastipak
  • Greiner Packaging International
  • Alpha Group
  • Berry Plastics
  • Amcor
  • Kaufman Container
  • RPC
  • Greif
  • Sidel International
  • Alpack Plastics
  • Graham
  • Silgan holdings

    Bottled Water Packaging Market by Types:

  • Plastic
  • Glass
  • Others

    Bottled Water Packaging Market by Applications:

  • Well Water
  • Distilled Water
  • Mineral Water
  • Others

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Bottled Water Packaging Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Bottled Water Packaging Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Bottled Water Packaging Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Bottled Water Packaging (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Bottled Water Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Bottled Water Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Bottled Water Packaging (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Bottled Water Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Bottled Water Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Bottled Water Packaging (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Bottled Water Packaging Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Bottled Water Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

