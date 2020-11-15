All news

Global Universal Testing Machines Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Universal Testing Machines

The “Universal Testing Machines Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Universal Testing Machines industry.

About Universal Testing Machines:

  • The Universal Testing Machines market revenue was 396 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 500 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 3.96% during 2020-2025. A Universal Testing Machine also known as a materials testing machine and can be used to test the tensile and compressive properties of materials. This type of machines are called Universal Testing Machine because it can perform all the tests like compression, bending, tension etc to examine the material in all mechanical properties. These machines generally have two columns but single column types are also available. Load cells and extensometers measure the key parameters of force and deformation which can also be presented in graphical mode in case of computer operated machines.. These machines are widely used and would be found in almost all materials testing laboratory.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Keysight Technologies
  • WANCE Group
  • Laizhou Huayin
  • Qualitest International
  • Stable Micro
  • Changchun Kexin Test Instrument
  • JINAN SHIJIN GROUP
  • MTS
  • AMETEK(Lloyd)
  • Hongta
  • A&D Tensilon
  • ADMET
  • Shanghai Hualong
  • Zwick/Roell
  • Applied Test Systems
  • Torontech Group
  • Hegewald & Peschke
  • Gotech
  • INSTRON
  • TENSON
  • Tinius Olsen
  • ETS Intarlaken
  • Suns
  • Shimadzu
  • Tianshui Hongshan

    Universal Testing Machines Market by Types:

  • Single Column Testing Machine
  • Dual Column Testing Machine
  • Other

    • Universal Testing Machines Market by Applications:

  • Scientific and Education
  • Industrial Application
  • Other

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Universal Testing Machines Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Universal Testing Machines Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Universal Testing Machines Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Universal Testing Machines (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Universal Testing Machines Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Universal Testing Machines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Universal Testing Machines (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Universal Testing Machines Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Universal Testing Machines Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Universal Testing Machines (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Universal Testing Machines Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Universal Testing Machines Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

