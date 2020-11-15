All news

Global ROV Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “ROV Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the ROV industry.

About ROV:

  • The ROV market revenue was 2357 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 3540 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.01% during 2020-2025.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Helix Energy Solutions Group
  • TechnipFMC PLC
  • Forum Energy Technologies
  • Saab Seaeye Limited
  • Subsea 7 S.A.
  • DeepOcean AS
  • Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd
  • Fugro Subsea Services Ltd
  • DOF Subsea AS
  • Oceaneering International, Inc.

    ROV Market by Types:

  • Small Electric ROV
  • High Capability Electric Vehicles
  • Observation and Data Collection ROV
  • Ultra Deep Heavy Work Class ROV

    • ROV Market by Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Military
  • Scientific Research
  • Others

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

