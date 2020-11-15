All news

Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Agriculture Biotechnology

The “Agriculture Biotechnology Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Agriculture Biotechnology industry.

About Agriculture Biotechnology:

  • Agricultural biotechnology refers to the deployment of scientific tools to markets and scientific tools that alter and reorganize tissue culture to alter plants, animals and microbes.
  • Based on the Agriculture Biotechnology market development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

  • Major players covered in this report:

  • Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited.
  • Evogene Ltd.
  • Monsanto Company
  • Performance Plants Inc.
  • KWS SAAT SE
  • ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
  • Vilmorin & Cie
  • Certis USA LLC
  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Syngenta AG
  • BASF SE

    Agriculture Biotechnology Market by Types:

  • Genome Editing Tools
  • Deoxy Ribonucleic Acid (DNA) Sequencing
  • Ribonucleic Acid Interference (RNAi)
  • Synthetic Biology
  • Biochips

    Agriculture Biotechnology Market by Applications:

  • Transgenic Seeds
  • Crop Protection Products

    Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Agriculture Biotechnology (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

