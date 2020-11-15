All news

Pulp and Paper Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast to 2025

Pulp and Paper

The “Pulp and Paper Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Pulp and Paper industry.

About Pulp and Paper:

  • The Pulp and Paper market revenue was 65992 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 86434 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-2025.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • International Paper
  • Domtar
  • NewPage
  • Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
  • Nippon Paper Industry
  • Asia Pulp & Paper (APP)
  • Abitibi Bowater
  • Smurfit-Stone Container
  • Sappi
  • Mondi
  • SCA
  • Procter and Gamble
  • Georgia-Pacific Corp.
  • Oji Paper
  • Stora Enso
  • UPM
  • Clark Corp.
  • Weyerhaeuser Corporation
  • Cascades
  • Temple-Inland
  • Smurfit Kappa Group

    Pulp and Paper Market by Types:

  • Pulp
  • Paper
  • Cardboard

    • Pulp and Paper Market by Applications:

  • Packaging
  • Consumer Products
  • Chemicals
  • Building and Construction

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    North America

    Europe

    Asia-Pacific

    Latin America

    Middle East & Africa

    Detailed TOC of Global Pulp and Paper Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Pulp and Paper Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Application

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Region

    1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

    1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

    1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

    1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

    1.5.3 Drivers

    1.5.4 Limitations

    1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

    1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

    1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

    1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

    2 Global Pulp and Paper Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

    2.1 Global Pulp and Paper (Volume and Value) by Type

    2.1.1 Global Pulp and Paper Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.1.2 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    2.2 Global Pulp and Paper (Volume and Value) by Application

    2.2.1 Global Pulp and Paper Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.2.2 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    2.3 Global Pulp and Paper (Volume and Value) by Region

    2.3.1 Global Pulp and Paper Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

    2.3.2 Global Pulp and Paper Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

