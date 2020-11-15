Global Defoamers Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “Defoamers Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Defoamers industry.

About Defoamers:

The Defoamers market revenue was 4852 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 6211 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 4.2% during 2020-2025. A defoamer or an anti-foaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. The terms anti-foam agent and defoamer are often used interchangeably. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break a foam already formed.

Major players covered in this report:

King Industries

Air Products & Chemicals

Kemira Group

Organic Defoamer

Dow Corning

Solvay Novecare

Crusader Chemical

Ashland

Buckman Laboratories International

Ashland Hercules Water Technologies

Burlington Chemical

BASF SE

Cognis

The Lubrizol Corporation

Rhodia

Dow Chemical

Kemira Chemicals

Nalco

Munzing Chemie

Ultra Additives

Nanjing Huaxing Defoamer

Defoamers Market by Types:

Mineral Oil Class

Organic Silicon Class

Polyether Class

Defoamers Market by Applications:

Food

Medicine

Chemical

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Defoamers Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Defoamers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Defoamers Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Defoamers (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Defoamers Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Defoamers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Defoamers (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Defoamers Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Defoamers Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Defoamers (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Defoamers Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Defoamers Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

