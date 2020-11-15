Managed Detection and Response Market 2020 Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate and Forecast to 2025

The “Managed Detection and Response Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Managed Detection and Response industry.

About Managed Detection and Response:

The Managed Detection and Response market revenue was 642 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 2858 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 28.24% during 2020-2025. Managed detection and response (MDR) improves incident response capabilities and threat detection monitoring through a turnkey approach which detects threats that have evaded other controls. Risk and security management providers are understanding the importance of MDR services and its impact for their environments.

Major players covered in this report:

eSentire

NetWorks Group

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Paladion

Rapid7

Redscan Cyber Security

FireEye

WatchGuard

F-Secure

Optiv Security

Kudelski Security

Arctic Wolf Networks

IBM

mnemonic

CrowdStrike (US)

Managed Detection and Response Market by Types:

Endpoint security

Network security

Application security

Cloud security

Others

Managed Detection and Response Market by Applications:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecommunications

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

