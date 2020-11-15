Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

Global “Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) comprises of a wide range of steel tubular products that are used in Oil and Gas exploration and production and in particular drilling. They can be Seamless and Welded Pipes (Electric Resistance Welding (EWR) and come in various sizes and length.

JFE

HUBEI XINYEGANG STEEL

Evraz

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp

Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture

CNOOC KINGLAND PIPELINE

Energex Tube (JMC)

Jiuli

Chelyabinsk Pipe

CNPC BAOJI PETROLEUM STEEL PIPE

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

SANDVIK

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company

WSP Holdings Limited

TMK Group

Vallourec

Continental Alloys & Services

Tenaris

BOHAI STEEL GROUP CO

Northwest Pipe

HUSTEEL

TPCO

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

ArcelorMittal

CHANGBAO

SB international Inc

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by Types:

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by Applications:

Petrochemical Industry