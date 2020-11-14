Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market: Quantitative Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020–2034
By Company
Taghleef
Gettel Group
Innovia (CCL Industries)
Oben Group
Forop
Polibak
Inteplast Group
Jindal Poly Films
Vibac
Treofan
SIBUR
Cosmo Films
Kinlead Packaging
Zhongshan Wing Ning
Toray Plastics
Guofeng Plastic
Profol
FSPG
Uflex
Tatrafan
Wolff LDP
Hongqing Packing Material
Asia- Pacific dominates the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing vehicle damages due to dearth of proper driving regulation while Europe is expected to witness the largest revenue share due to growing demand for advanced safety features in the region.
Segment by Type
Below 15 micron
15-30 micron
30-45 micron
Above 45 micron
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Other
By Region
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Italy
Spain
Central &
