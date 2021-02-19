Grain Processing Equipment Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis By Leading Countries, Regions Forecast To 2020-2027

Global Grain Processing Equipment Market By Process (Cleaners, Dryers, Coaters, Graders, Separators, Polishers, Others), Operation (Semi- Automatic, Automatic), Machine (Pre Processing, Processing), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global grain processing equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for processed food and increasing popularity of ready to eat food products from food & beverage industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Grain Processing Equipment Market

Grain processing equipments are widely used by the organization so they can process grains domestically in their plants. They are mainly of two types semi- automatic. Automatic machinery needs zero or negligible human interference, while semi-automatic machinery needs human assistance. These machines make sure that all the unnecessary particles get removed while processing.

Market Drivers:

Increasing population will drive the market growth

Rising household income of the people will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand for leisure food will also propel the market growth

Rising globalization an d changing lifestyle contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the processed grain will restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness among the farmers regarding the grain processing machinery will hamper this market growth

Natural Climatic changes including flood can act as a major factor restricting the growth of this market

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global grain processing equipment market are AGRO ASIAN INDUSTRIES, Sigur Group., Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC, Carl Zeiss AG, Shri Vishvakarma (Emery Stones) Industries Pvt. Ltd., Forsberg Agritech India Pvt Ltd, Satake USA., PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Osaw Agro Industries Private Limited., Alvan Blanch, Grain Machinery Manufacturing Corporation, Ang Enterprise, Cimbria Unigrain India, Avity Agrotech Private Limited, Buschhoff, Millgrain Machinery industries, SATAKE CORPORATION., ADEPTA., Ricetec Machinery Private Limited., ROSHAN AGRO INDUSTRIES among others.

