Elastomers Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| BASF Se, DOW, JSR Corporation, Dupont

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Elastomers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Elastomers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Elastomers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Elastomers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Elastomers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Elastomers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Elastomers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Elastomers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Elastomers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Elastomers Market Research Report: BASF Se, DOW, JSR Corporation, Dupont, Lanxess, Zeon Corporation, Kuraray, Covestro, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Teknor Apex

Types: SBR (Styrene block copolymers)

IIR (Butyl Elastomer)

NBR (Nitrile Elastomer)

ACM (Acrylic Elastomer)

EPM (Ethylene-propylene Elastomer)

PEBA (Thermoplastic polyether block amides)

SBC (Styrene block copolymers)

TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin)

TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethanes)

TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates)



Applications: Automotive

Consumer Goods

Medical

Industrial

Others



The Elastomers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Elastomers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Elastomers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastomers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elastomers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastomers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastomers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastomers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Elastomers Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Elastomers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Elastomers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SBR (Styrene block copolymers)

1.4.3 IIR (Butyl Elastomer)

1.4.4 NBR (Nitrile Elastomer)

1.4.5 ACM (Acrylic Elastomer)

1.4.6 EPM (Ethylene-propylene Elastomer)

1.4.7 PEBA (Thermoplastic polyether block amides)

1.4.8 SBC (Styrene block copolymers)

1.4.9 TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin)

1.4.10 TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethanes)

1.4.11 TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Elastomers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Industrial

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Elastomers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Elastomers Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Elastomers Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Elastomers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Elastomers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Elastomers Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Elastomers Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Elastomers Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Elastomers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Elastomers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Elastomers Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Elastomers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Elastomers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elastomers Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Elastomers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Elastomers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Elastomers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Elastomers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Elastomers Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Elastomers Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Elastomers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Elastomers Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Elastomers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Elastomers Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Elastomers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Elastomers Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Elastomers Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Elastomers Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Elastomers Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Elastomers Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Elastomers Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Elastomers by Country

6.1.1 North America Elastomers Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Elastomers Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Elastomers by Country

7.1.1 Europe Elastomers Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Elastomers Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Elastomers by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Elastomers Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Elastomers Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Elastomers by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Elastomers Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Elastomers Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomers by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomers Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomers Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF Se

11.1.1 BASF Se Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Se Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Se Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Se Elastomers Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Se Related Developments

11.2 DOW

11.2.1 DOW Corporation Information

11.2.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DOW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DOW Elastomers Products Offered

11.2.5 DOW Related Developments

11.3 JSR Corporation

11.3.1 JSR Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 JSR Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 JSR Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 JSR Corporation Elastomers Products Offered

11.3.5 JSR Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Dupont

11.4.1 Dupont Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Dupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dupont Elastomers Products Offered

11.4.5 Dupont Related Developments

11.5 Lanxess

11.5.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.5.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Lanxess Elastomers Products Offered

11.5.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.6 Zeon Corporation

11.6.1 Zeon Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Zeon Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Zeon Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Zeon Corporation Elastomers Products Offered

11.6.5 Zeon Corporation Related Developments

11.7 Kuraray

11.7.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kuraray Elastomers Products Offered

11.7.5 Kuraray Related Developments

11.8 Covestro

11.8.1 Covestro Corporation Information

11.8.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Covestro Elastomers Products Offered

11.8.5 Covestro Related Developments

11.9 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

11.9.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Elastomers Products Offered

11.9.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Related Developments

11.10 Teknor Apex

11.10.1 Teknor Apex Corporation Information

11.10.2 Teknor Apex Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Teknor Apex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Teknor Apex Elastomers Products Offered

11.10.5 Teknor Apex Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Elastomers Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Elastomers Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Elastomers Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Elastomers Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Elastomers Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Elastomers Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Elastomers Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Elastomers Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Elastomers Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

