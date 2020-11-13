Elastomeric Coating Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | BASF Se, Henry, PPG Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Elastomeric Coating market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Elastomeric Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Elastomeric Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Elastomeric Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Elastomeric Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Elastomeric Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Elastomeric Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Elastomeric Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Elastomeric Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Elastomeric Coating Market Research Report: BASF Se, Henry, PPG Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Nippon Paints, Progressive Painting Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Jotun A/s, Clariant, Rodda Paints

Types: Acrylic

Polyurethane

Silicone

Butyl

Others



Applications: Wall coatings

Roof coatings

Floor/horizontal surface coatings

Others



The Elastomeric Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Elastomeric Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Elastomeric Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elastomeric Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elastomeric Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elastomeric Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elastomeric Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elastomeric Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Elastomeric Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Elastomeric Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Polyurethane

1.4.4 Silicone

1.4.5 Butyl

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wall coatings

1.5.3 Roof coatings

1.5.4 Floor/horizontal surface coatings

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Elastomeric Coating, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Elastomeric Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Elastomeric Coating Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Elastomeric Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Elastomeric Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Elastomeric Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elastomeric Coating Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Elastomeric Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Elastomeric Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Elastomeric Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Elastomeric Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Elastomeric Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Elastomeric Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Elastomeric Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Elastomeric Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Elastomeric Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Elastomeric Coating by Country

6.1.1 North America Elastomeric Coating Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Elastomeric Coating by Country

7.1.1 Europe Elastomeric Coating Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Coating by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Coating Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Elastomeric Coating by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Elastomeric Coating Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Coating by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Coating Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Coating Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF Se

11.1.1 BASF Se Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Se Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Se Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Se Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Se Related Developments

11.2 Henry

11.2.1 Henry Corporation Information

11.2.2 Henry Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Henry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Henry Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.2.5 Henry Related Developments

11.3 PPG Industries Inc.

11.3.1 PPG Industries Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 PPG Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 PPG Industries Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 PPG Industries Inc. Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.3.5 PPG Industries Inc. Related Developments

11.4 The DOW Chemical Company

11.4.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.4.2 The DOW Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 The DOW Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 The DOW Chemical Company Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.4.5 The DOW Chemical Company Related Developments

11.5 Nippon Paints

11.5.1 Nippon Paints Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nippon Paints Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Nippon Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nippon Paints Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.5.5 Nippon Paints Related Developments

11.6 Progressive Painting Inc.

11.6.1 Progressive Painting Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Progressive Painting Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Progressive Painting Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Progressive Painting Inc. Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.6.5 Progressive Painting Inc. Related Developments

11.7 The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.7.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

11.7.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.7.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Related Developments

11.8 Jotun A/s

11.8.1 Jotun A/s Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jotun A/s Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Jotun A/s Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jotun A/s Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.8.5 Jotun A/s Related Developments

11.9 Clariant

11.9.1 Clariant Corporation Information

11.9.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Clariant Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.9.5 Clariant Related Developments

11.10 Rodda Paints

11.10.1 Rodda Paints Corporation Information

11.10.2 Rodda Paints Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Rodda Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Rodda Paints Elastomeric Coating Products Offered

11.10.5 Rodda Paints Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Elastomeric Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Elastomeric Coating Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Elastomeric Coating Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Elastomeric Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Elastomeric Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Elastomeric Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Elastomeric Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Elastomeric Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Elastomeric Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Elastomeric Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Elastomeric Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Elastomeric Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Elastomeric Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Elastomeric Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Elastomeric Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Elastomeric Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”